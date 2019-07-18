On 15 July 2019, Oryzon presented interim data from the Phase IIa ETHERAL trial at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC 2019) in Los Angeles. A randomised, double-blind, three-arm study is enrolling mild- to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) patients to investigate vafidemstat, an LSD1/MAOB inhibitor. The interim analysis of the blinded data from the first 104 patients (out of 125 in European centres plus 30 more patients in the US) showed the drug was safe and well tolerated. The trial remains blinded, so no conclusions on efficacy can be made at this point, but Oryzon's presentation included an initial assessment of certain functional parameters and some biomarker data. The placebo-controlled, 24-week treatment results from the European part of the trial are expected in H120. We maintain our valuation of €430m or €11.0/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...