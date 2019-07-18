sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,605 Euro		-0,20
-5,26 %
WKN: A2ACV2 ISIN: ES0167733015 Ticker-Symbol: ORN 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORYZON GENOMICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORYZON GENOMICS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORYZON GENOMICS SA
ORYZON GENOMICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORYZON GENOMICS SA3,605-5,26 %
FN Beta