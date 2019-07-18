Acacia Pharma has announced that company founder Dr Julian Gilbert will step down on 31 July. As part of a planned succession, Michael Bolinder will be promoted to CEO and join the board of the company. Julian is expected to be available for a few months after the transition to help with the handover. Michael, who is based in the US, has operated as Acacia's group chief commercial officer for the last four years and has been pivotal in building the company's sales operation. The board has undertaken succession planning over the last year and we believe this change positively reflects Acacia's focus on the US market. We retain our valuation of €631m or €11.8/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...