sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,665 Euro		+0,465
+1,05 %
WKN: 884233 ISIN: US0549371070 Ticker-Symbol: BBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BB&T CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BB&T CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,455
44,84
12:14
44,45
44,745
12:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BB&T CORPORATION
BB&T CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BB&T CORPORATION44,665+1,05 %
FN Beta