

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BB&T Corporation (BBT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $842 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $775 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $3.04 billion from $2.88 billion last year.



BB&T Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $842 Mln. vs. $775 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.09 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $3.04 Bln vs. $2.88 Bln last year.



