Dump Truck Market Size Worth $72.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dump trucks market size is expected to reach USD 72.4 billion by 2025 at an 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing construction and mining activities, increased government spending on sustainable infrastructure, and technological advancements propelling demand for advanced dump trucks are anticipated to drive the market. The demand for these vehicles is linked to rising population, urbanization, and infrastructure developments. Increasing construction and mining activities in Asia Pacific, especially in India, China, and Australia, will drive the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2025 and reach USD 72.4 billion by 2025. Rising construction activities due to increased investments in infrastructure will drive the market over the forecast period

Based on type, rear dump trucks dominated the market and the segment is expected to continue the trend over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.9%

Asia Pacific held the largest share in the overall dump truck market and accounted for USD 28.2 billion in 2018. Increasing construction and mining activities in the region, especially in India , China , and Australia , is anticipated to drive the market through 2025

Key players include AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd., Daimler AG, and Caterpillar. These companies accounted for the majority share in the overall market in 2018.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Dump Trucks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Engine Type (Internal Combustion, Electric), By Application (Construction, Mining), By Type, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dump-trucks-market

The use of coal and other minerals for industrial applications is likely to increase over the next decade, thereby complementing the growth of the mining industry, which is further expected to drive the market. Autonomous haul trucks have the potential to improve performance, reduce cost, and improve safety to overcome challenges at mining sites. Also, electric and advanced dump trucks are in great demand owing to global concerns over reduction of carbon emission from passenger and commercial vehicles. Therefore, governments of various countries have made it mandatory for automotive manufacturers to comply with emission standards to reduce their carbon footprint. This, along with numerous R&D activities for integration of advanced battery technologies, is likely to augment demand of electric dump trucks over the forecast period.

Such factors are pushing automotive OEMs and technology companies to develop vehicles that are cost-effective and aid in emission reduction. For instance, Komatsu America Corp. announced the launch of a 400-ton haul truck with an electric drive system. The product has significant features like enhanced productivity, high power performance, superior operating comfort, and improved safety. Additionally, it eliminates fuel consumption and hence contributes to reduction in carbon emission.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2018 owing to large-scale mining activities in the region. China being one of the largest producers of coal in the world, accounted for the majority share in the global dump truck market. Mining dump trucks are used to haul, transport, and deliver raw material from one site to the other. North America will register the highest CAGR owing to construction activities that make use of these vehicles for hauling of heavy materials, land moving, and carrying construction and demolition waste.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dump truck market on the basis of type, engine type, end use, and region:

Dump Trucks Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Rear



Side



Roll-off

Dump Trucks Engine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Internal Combustion Engine



Electric Engine

Dump Trucks End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Construction



Mining



Others

Dump Trucks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South Korea



Rest of the World

Find more research reports on Automotive & Transportation Industry, by Grand View Research:

Railway Management System Market - Demand for improved efficiency across the rail industry is expected to drive market for advanced asset and fleet management tools, including remote diagnostics, passenger information and asset planning.

Demand for improved efficiency across the rail industry is expected to drive market for advanced asset and fleet management tools, including remote diagnostics, passenger information and asset planning. Driver Assistance Systems Market - The advancement of automotive industry and the increasing buyer's preferences are expected to drive the driver assistance systems market.

The advancement of automotive industry and the increasing buyer's preferences are expected to drive the driver assistance systems market. Road Making And Earth Moving Market - The global road making and earth moving market is poised to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period owing to rapid urbanization and infrastructural activities.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg