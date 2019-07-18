

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $708.6 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $673.8 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $5.16 billion from $4.98 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $1.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q2): $5.16 Bln vs. $4.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.12 to $1.15 Full year EPS guidance: $4.75 to $4.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX