Diaper Rash Cream Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately Over 2019 to 2027- Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The approximately US$ 634 million market for diaper rash cream is likely to demonstrate strong growth potential during forthcoming years. According to a recent research study of Future Market Insights (FMI), the global sales of diaper rash cream will see a healthy 6.7% increase in 2019, prominently driven by the 'infants' segment. More than 3/4th of overall demand for diaper rash cream is accounted by the infant care segment, says FMI in the report.

Over 70% of the sales of diaper rash cream is accounted by the household applications, followed by that at hospitals and clinics. However, FMI's analysis points to the promising growth outlook for diaper rash cream market in the day care centers, over the years to come. Following drug stores and pharmacies, supermarkets and hypermarkets are also developing as the key sales channels of diaper rash cream. The combined share of both the segments has been envisaged to be over half of the total market value, estimated for 2019.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8097

The "Free-from" Trend Is Invading Diaper Rash Cream Market

According to expert pediatric dermatologists, more than half of babies suffer from diaper rash at some point of time. While this remains the key factor underpinning demand for diaper rash cream, the over-the-counter availability also make diaper rash cream an increasingly selling product in the personal care space, particularly in the skin care industry.

Adults who have to use diapers, and parents of infants and toddlers, are increasingly inclined toward diaper rash cream and related products that exclusively contain natural and organic active ingredients. The trend of free-from synthetic compounds and fragrances, paraben-free compounds, and other safe ingredients is mushrooming across the personal care industry, thereby pushing the sales of organic diaper rash cream further. According to FMI's report, more than 65% of total diaper rash cream consumed, contains organic compounds as key ingredients.

Key Manufacturing Players Are Focused on "Low/No Synthetic Ingredients"

It has been observed that some of the key manufactures of diaper rash cream are engaged in developing formulations based on plant-based and herbal sources, which potentially comprise of low or no synthetic ingredients. They will be focused on the entire allergen list, including silicones, parabens, and phthalates among others. Use of petroleum and zinc oxide as an effective barrier to moisture creation inside diapers will remain one of the key strategies among competitors actively partaking in the diaper rash cream industry's landscape. However, regulation of the percentage of such compounds to prevent potential adverse effect on skin will be a longstanding concern facing manufacturing companies.

Preview Analysis Global Diaper Rash Cream Market Segmentation By Ingredient (Organic, Conventional); By End User (Infants, Adults); By Application (Household, Hospitals and Clinics, Day Care); By Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, Specialty Retailers, Multi-brand Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies, Online Retailers, Others): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/diaper-rash-cream-market

Moreover, clinically and dermatologically tested and certified diaper rash cream products launched by companies, will experience soaring traction in the near future, suggests the report. Top brands in the baby care products landscape are also likely to strategize on brand exposure, aggressive marketing, and increased outreach to multiple sales channels, to beat the intense competition.

The report further highlights that more consumer proclivity for organic, plant-based extracts as key active ingredients will translate into rapid consumption of compounds such as jojoba and other essential oils, and honeysuckle, by R&D units of the companies, manufacturing diaper rash cream and related products.

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8097

Currently, the limitation of downstream market is among the most challenging factors hampering diaper rash cream market growth. While companies are capitalizing on the consistently increasing birth rates in developing economies, on the flipside, developed regional markets are highly likely to face a plunge owing to considerably falling rate of births.

Some of the key participants profiled in the global diaper rash cream market report include Bayer AG, Unilever, Chicco USA, Tubby Todd Inc., Beiersdorf Inc., Sebapharma, The Himalaya Drug company, Babo Botanicals LLC, Johnson & Johnson, The Honest Company, Inc., Summer Laboratories, The Natural Baby Company, LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Dani Kenney Co., Earth Mama Organics Company, and Weleda Company.

Buy Full Diaper Rash Cream Market Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/8097

More from FMI's Retail and Consumer Products Intelligence:

Natural Cosmetics Market

Hair Styling Products Market

Floriculture Market

Portable Air Conditioner Market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Retail and Consumer Products Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44-(0)-20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: Market Research Blog

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947618/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg