Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.70p INCLUDING current year revenue 362.91p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.50p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---