

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell International Inc. (HON) announced a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.54 billion, or $2.10 per share. This compares with $1.27 billion, or $1.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Honeywell International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.54 billion or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.4% to $9.24 billion from $10.92 billion last year.



Honeywell International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.60 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.10 vs. $2.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.08 -Revenue (Q2): $9.24 Bln vs. $10.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.95 - $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $36.7 - $37.2 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX