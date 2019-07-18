

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $180.4 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $178.7 million, or $3.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Snap-On Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $180.4 million or $3.22 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $951.3 million from $954.6 million last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $180.4 Mln. vs. $178.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.22 vs. $3.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.21 -Revenue (Q2): $951.3 Mln vs. $954.6 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX