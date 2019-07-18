

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $198.09 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $139.96 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $229.39 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $1.81 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $229.39 Mln. vs. $200.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.56 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.53 -Revenue (Q2): $1.81 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 to $5.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX