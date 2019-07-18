

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Company (HL) reported silver production of 3.0 million ounces, and gold production of 58,390 ounces, for the second-quarter. Silver equivalent production was 11.0 million ounces or gold equivalent production was 125,359 ounces. The company said its strong silver production reflects the continued outperformance of Greens Creek, which had higher grades and recoveries during the quarter.



Phillips Baker, Jr., Hecla's CEO, said: 'San Sebastian is continuing to perform as expected as we continue the bulk sample test of the sulfide material. We expect gold production to be higher at both Casa Berardi and in Nevada in the second half of the year, particularly the fourth quarter.'



