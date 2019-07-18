

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production fell unexpectedly in June, figures from the Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Industrial production declined 2.7 percent year-on-year in June. Economists had expected a 2.0 percent rise.



Among components, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 5.5 percent annually in June and that of water supply rose by 2.3 percent.



While, manufacturing output, and mining and quarrying production declined by 3.4 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 5.9 percent in June.



Separate data from the Statistics Poland showed that the producer price inflation rose 0.6 percent yearly in June, but slower than 1.4 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.4 percent in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



