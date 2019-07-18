

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $305.79 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $742.04 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 43.3% to $1.49 billion from $2.63 billion last year.



The Blackstone Group L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $305.79 Mln. vs. $742.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.45 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.49 Bln vs. $2.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX