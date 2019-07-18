A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on factors shaping the future of healthcare. In this article, experts at Infiniti Research unveil four factors that would play a key role in shaping the future of healthcare.

Over the past couple of years, the healthcare industry has been going through a myriad of changes ranging from public legislation to technological development. With the increasing population and the rising need for enhanced healthcare services, we can expect the future of healthcare to be dominated by technological advancements to ensure the efficiency of both patient care and processes in healthcare organizations.

Factors shaping the future of healthcare

Costs

The demand for healthcare services in the US is on the rise. Experts predict that consumer spending on healthcare is expected to rise exponentially over the next decade. However, the healthcare costs will also skyrocket in the future of healthcare industry.

Aging population

A quarter of the US population consists of baby boomers. This generation is estimated to have a greater life expectancy when compared to their previous generations. This means that this population will need continued medical care in the future. Furthermore, the rising population will spur the need for healthcare services.

Healthcare consumerism

Healthcare consumerism is one of the biggest trends dominating the sector, and this trend is expected to play a dominant role even in the future of healthcare. Patients now have gradually started to believe that proactivity is critical to ensuring high-quality care and better outcomes. As a result, patients are now taking active participation in their care experience and are even more empowered to choose their care plans.

Drugstore clinics

There is a rise in the popularity of healthcare clinics across the US, and this growth is expected to continue through the future of healthcare. These establishments provide a wide range of services including treating sprains and shingles, administering pregnancy tests, doing diabetes monitoring, and much more.

