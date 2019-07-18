Verint Chosen by The UK Police ICT Company as Part of Project IRIS to Support Evidence Capture and Internet Connectivity and Audit; Project IRIS Has Overall Procurement Framework of £50 Million

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), a global provider of data mining software for Cyber Intelligence, announced today it has been selected by The UK Police ICT Company as an official supplier of Web Intelligence solutions to the UK police forces, under Project IRIS.

The UK Police ICT Company has conducted a comprehensive evaluation process, and Verint was selected after demonstrating that its solution meets all pre-defined requirements and after showing its ability and commitment to future enhancements.

Project IRIS represents all police forces in England and Wales as well as associated forces and agencies across the UK, including Police Scotland and the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The total value of the IRIS procurement framework is £50 million over several years.

"We are very proud to have been selected as a solution provider for the entire UK police forces, and we look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership with the UK police forces community," says Verint's Elad Sharon, President, Cyber Intelligence Solutions.

"We believe our proven cutting-edge technology, 25 years of global leadership, domain expertise and our commitment to our customers worldwide were essential in being selected," says Verint's Amit Daniel, SVP of Marketing. "Web Intelligence is already deployed in numerous leading, global government agencies equipping both expert analysts and novice users with valuable tools and unique methodologies for precise collection, complex analysis and customized reports from all layers of the web, turning the world's biggest database into a powerful investigation solution with Actionable Intelligence for fighting crime and terror."

