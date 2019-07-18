EQS Group-News: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc / Key word(s): Half Year Results Half-year financial report January-June 2019 2019-07-18 / 13:00 Stock Exchange release Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc: Half-year financial report January-June 2019 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year financial report and Alternative performance measures have been published. The documents are attached to this release and they are available on the Internet at http://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ [1]. Only information having material influence on the value of securities is included in this stock exchange release. Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nordea Bank Abp, the listed parent company of the whole Nordea Group. This statutory half-year report covers the operations of the legal entity Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc. The half-year report of Nordea Bank Abp comprises the operations of the Nordea Group as a whole and gives the best overview of the Group. Summary of the first half of 2019: - The operating profit of Nordea Mortgage Bank amounted to EUR 56.1m - Net interest income totalled EUR 104.7m - Total operating income was EUR 94.7m - Total operating expenses were EUR -36.9m, increase mainly explained by additional service fees related to the purchase of EUR 2.2bn loan portfolio from Nordea Bank Abp in June - Net loan losses totalled EUR -1.7m - Loans to the public increased 12% compared to year-end 2018 and amounted to EUR 25.9bn, increase mainly driven by the purchase of EUR 2.2bn loan portfolio in June - Debt securities in issue decreased to EUR 16.2bn - The size of the cover pool increased 10% compared to year-end 2018 and amounted to EUR 21.8bn, as a result of the purchase of EUR 2.2bn loan portfolio in June *Summary key figures* Jan-Jun Jan-Jun Change Full year 2019 2018 % 2018 Net interest income, EURm 104.7 113.6 -8 219.8 Total operating income, EURm 94.7 107.4 -12 208.5 Total operating expenses, EURm -36.9 -29.6 25 -54.1 Profit before loan losses, EURm 57.8 77.8 -26 154.4 Net loan losses, EURm -1.7 -7.3 -77 -11.4 Operating profit, EURm 56.1 70.5 -20 143.0 Loan loss ratio, annualised, 1.3 6.2 -79 4.9 bps Return on equity, % 7.8 9.6 -19 9.6 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 23.4 25.4 -8 24.1 Total capital ratio, % 28.2 30.6 -8 29.1 Number of employees (full time 18 18 0 17 equivalents) Helsinki, 18 July 2019 Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc Board of Directors For further information: Thomas Miller, Chief Executive Officer + 358 40 864 4554 Vesa Ruokokoski, Chief Financial Officer + 358 50 364 3251 Link, Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Half-year financial report January-June 2019 http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9484F_1-2019-7-18.pdf [2] Link, Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc, Alternative Performance Measures January-June 2019 https://mb.cision.com/Public/16126/2865449/adec64211281997b.pdf [3] This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.c [4] End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Nordea Mortgage Bank Plc Satamaradankatu 5 FI-00020 Helsinki Finland ISIN: CH0123385772, XS1112680969, XS0770378379 Valor: A1GPVS, A1ZP1P, A1G3JL Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 842997 End of News EQS Group News Service 842997 2019-07-18 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fdf0a3e66b7d85b119faad502548bcd3&application_id=842997&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5ff5c55c364bf2832d49ac840d406be4&application_id=842997&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d5e02a3bf1675a812ade906708ee0195&application_id=842997&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=045b54e0f10227971bc659c2b6137e6c&application_id=842997&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 18, 2019 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)