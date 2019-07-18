Eggshell Membrane Powder Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 13% During 2019 to 2029 - Future Market Insights

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest study, analyzes the global market for eggshell membrane powder for the upcoming decade-old period of assessment. The report opines that the eggshell membrane powder consumption volume in 2018 was ~ 8,657 MT, which is highly likely to witness a healthy increase by 2019 end, at a 6% Y-o-Y rate. FMI's analysis suggests that the trend of 'biowaste repurposing' is gathering considerable pace at a global level, and will contribute to the growing acceptance for eggshell membrane powder across various end-use sectors.

The umpteen benefits associated with powdered eggshell membrane as a biowaste, use of this natural waste appears to be a promising proposition for multiple industrial domains. Therapeutic effects of eggshell membrane powder on bowel diseases, which constitute the youngest research findings on eggshell membrane, are further greasing the wheels of adoption. It is now emerging as a viable 'add-on' in supplements that nourish the bowel health.

Download the Sample copy of Report with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10068

According to the report, research studies attesting the nutritional value of eggshell membrane are strongly complementing the growth of eggshell membrane powder market. With the health & wellness trend spreading its roots across the food & beverages industry, eggshell membrane powder is being embraced as a novel ingredient enhancing the nutritive value of products. However, the evident rise of trends, such as veganism and vegetarianism, is likely to arrest the adoption of eggshell membrane derivatives to a certain extent, leading to a see-saw market scenario over the forthcoming years.

Recent studies indicate that ~600 thousand tons of eggshells are ending up in the landfills, in the U.S. alone, whereas the eggshell waste in European countries is also reaching the massive volume of a million tons. While these numbers critically call for a growing focus of governments on sustainability, 'reusing' the biowaste is rapidly emerging as the potential solution, of late. As indicated by the report, the trend of reusing has been a key factor uplifting the growth potential of eggshell membrane powder market in the years to come.

Preview Analysis of Eggshell Membrane Powder is Segmented (Nature - Organic & Conventional; Application - Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care & Food and Beverages ;) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/eggshell-membrane-powder-market

FMI's conclusive analysis says that although the conventional eggshell membrane powder will continue to remain highly preferred among consumers owing to its fair and reasonable price point, a relatively recent trend that involves growing consumer proclivity for 'organic' is likely to gain momentum in the long run. Organic has been quite a buzzword in the global consumer marketplace over the recent past, and consequently a massive inflow of organic variants is likely to be spectated in years to come. However, the 'conventional Vs organic' war continues to shape the eggshell membrane powder market, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Price Benchmarking - An Addition to Manufacturers' Arsenal for Retaining their Sphere of Influence

The cosmetics and personal care industry is on the verge of disruption, with natural ingredients infiltrating the space, promising superior outcome. Opportunities are imminent for the companies operating in eggshell membrane powder market, as key cosmetic and personal care brands rely on eggshell membrane derivatives to enhance their product value. The F&B industry is estimated to emerge as a gold mine of opportunities for key market stakeholders through 2029, finds the report. With 'food fortification' taking over all other trends in the food & beverages space, the penetration of eggshell membrane powder as an effective ingredient is likely to see a major upturn.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10068

As per the report, the leading manufacturers remain highly focused on commercializing high-quality products at reasonable prices. While the market players continue to stress on regular R&D processes for product innovations, they also invest in comprehensive 'price benchmarking' to understand patterns of customer cost sensitivity across different regions. Business expansion also remains a strategic priority of the companies operating in this market, wherein market players are targeting specific regions with high growth potential to expand their operational bases.

This study tracks the growth trail of eggshell membrane powder market during 2019-2029, and forecasts a volume CAGR of 7.1% for the market revenues. For groundbreaking insights on eggshell membrane powder market, write in to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10068

More from Food and Beverages Market Insights:

Alpha-lactalbumin Market

Clarified Rice Syrup Market

Gymnema Extract Market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Food and Beverages Market Insights

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

FMI Blog: http://www.fmiblog.com/

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947618/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg