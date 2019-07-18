The "Snapshot of the Alpine Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market is expected to experience a moderate growth rate, generating 456.2 million by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2018 to 2023.

This research service analyses the Alpine personal protective equipment (PPE) market covering Austria and Switzerland. The main segments covered by product type are above the neck (including head protection, hearing protection, eye and face protection), foot protection, hand protection, protective apparel, respiratory protection, gas detection, and fall protection.

Work safety policies are on the rise and are now being regulated more strictly to ensure proper compliance. The Alpine PPE market generated a revenue of 400.4 million in 2018.

Automotive, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, MEM, and construction industries are helping generate higher demand for PPE in the region. Improving employment numbers, especially women workforce, is also driving larger revenues in the market. Hand protection, protective footwear, and protective apparels are the largest product segments in the Alpine PPE market, accounting for 72.0% of the total revenues generated in 2018. The market is expected to show similar trends in the forecast period.

Austria is a well-developed industrialised country. Apart from its main service sector, the key industries are mechanical engineering, steel construction, real estate, chemicals, and vehicle and parts manufacturing. It also has a few natural resources such as iron ore and non-ferrous metals. Constant growth in the industrial sectors also requires supplementary imports in the country. The construction sector has rebound in the country with a rising population and increasing demand for houses, suggesting a favourable condition for labours. With a strong increase in disposable income, the outlook for private sector looks promising.

High capacity utilisation suggests that PPE investment will remain firm. Switzerland employs the largest number of people in chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Chemicals and pharmaceuticals industry directly employs 70,000 people, with all major global companies having their setups in the country. Chemicals, pharmaceuticals, MEM, construction, general manufacturing, textile, and agriculture are important end-user applications for the PPE market in Switzerland.

As the Alpine market is one of the safety-conscious markets, it has high acceptance for innovative products. Hence, manufacturers offering premium products are well adopted in the region Revenue growth is fuelled by improving construction industry, decreasing the unemployment rate, increasing participation of women across industries, and rising regulations to improve safety and health of workers in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Global PPE Market An Overview

PPE Market An Overview

What Drives the PPE Market?

Global PPE Market Percent Revenue by Product Type

Alpine Overview of Population, Industries, and Demography

Alpine An Overview

Alpine Unemployment Rate

Alpine Percent Employment by Industry Sector

Austria Employment by Industry Sector

Austria End-user Industry Top Industrial End-user Market for PPE

Switzerland Employment by Industry Sector

Switzerland End-user Industry Top Industrial End-user Market for PPE

Alpine End-user Industry PPE Requirement and Usage by Industry

Alpine PPE Market An Overview

Alpine as a Part of the Global PPE Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Split by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Alpine PPE Market Trends and Outlook

Austria PPE Standards and Regulations

Switzerland PPE Standards and Regulations

Alpine PPE Market Outlook

Disposable Hand Protection Segment Outlook

Non-disposable Hand Protection Segment Outlook

Protective Apparel Segment Outlook

Foot Protection Segment Outlook

Respiratory Protection Segment Outlook

Gas Detection Segment Outlook

Above-the-Neck Protection Segment Outlook

Fall Protection Segment Outlook

Market Trends

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Partial List of Select Market Participants by Product Type

Alpine PPE Market Distribution Trends

PPE Distribution Trends

Distributor Competitive Landscape Alpine

Customer Preferences Top Customer Requirements

Customer Requirement by Products

Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity Female Workforce: A Promising Segment

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

The Last Word

The Last Word 3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

Appendix

