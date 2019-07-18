

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.03 billion, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $2.27 billion, or $1.30 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.5% to $10.24 billion from $10.61 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.03 Bln. vs. $2.27 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.23 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q2): $10.24 Bln vs. $10.61 Bln last year.



