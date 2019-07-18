Town Centre Securities (TCS) will release its results for the year ending 30 June 2019 (FY19) on 24 September. Despite the tough retail environment, in a trading update the company states that the year ended in line with expectations. We expect a robust recurring earnings performance and an unchanged but fully covered and attractive dividend yield. The year saw continuing progress with the strategy of repositioning the portfolio away from retail and recycling capital into more attractive opportunities, including the group's significant pipeline of development opportunities.

