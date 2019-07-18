

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD, ABX.TO) reported preliminary second-quarter sales of 1.37 million ounces of gold and 96 million pounds of copper, and preliminary second quarter production of 1.35 million ounces of gold and 97 million pounds of copper.



The company said its preliminary second quarter gold sales and production support annual production at the upper end of the 2019 group guidance range, driven by strong performances from Loulo-Gounkoto and Veladero offset by lower production at Barrick Nevada and production interruptions at Pueblo Viejo.



