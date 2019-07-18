Veritas Expands Leadership Team to Drive Company Momentum

Seagate Technologies and LSI leader will accelerate execution on growth strategy

SANTA CLARA, California, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Technologies, a worldwide leader in enterprise data protection and software-defined storage, today announced the appointment of Phil Brace as executive vice president. Brace will lead Veritas' Appliances and Software-defined Storage (SDS) business.

"Phil's experience in engineering and product leadership will help Veritas continue to strengthen the Appliances and Software Defined Storage offerings to our customers," said Greg Hughes, chief executive officer, Veritas.

Brace is an accomplished technology leader with more than 25 years of experience in engineering, product, and general management roles. He comes to Veritas from Seagate Technologies, where he served most recently as President of the Cloud Systems and Silicon Group responsible for the Storage Systems Business and solid-state drive (SSD) product divisions. Phil also spent nine years at LSI Corporation in various leadership positions, including leading LSI's Storage Solutions Group as Executive Vice President. Brace started his technology journey at Intel, where he spent twelve years, ultimately as General Manager of Server Product Marketing.

"I've spent my career developing and managing market-leading technology products," said Phil Brace, executive vice president, Appliances and Software-defined Storage, Veritas. "I'm excited to have a role in the launch of the Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform and to bring my experience to bear to accelerate this vision and to have a role in the confidence and trust our customers have in Veritas in terms of protecting their most valuable asset; their data and assuring the availability and performance of their mission critical apps."

Brace will report to Hughes in Veritas' Santa Clara, Calif. headquarters.

About Veritas

Veritas Technologies is a global leader in data protection and availability. Over fifty thousand enterprises-including 98% of the Fortune 100-rely on us to abstract IT complexity and simplify data management. Veritas Enterprise Data Services Platform automates the protection and orchestrates the recovery of data everywhere it lives, ensures 24/7 availability of business-critical applications, and provides enterprises with the insights they need to comply with evolving data regulations. With a reputation for reliability at scale and a deployment model to fit any need, Veritas supports more than 500 data sources and over 150 storage targets, including 60 clouds. Learn more at www.veritas.com . Follow us on Twitter at @veritastechllc .

Forward-looking Statements: Any forward-looking indication of plans for products is preliminary and all future release dates are tentative and are subject to change at the sole discretion of Veritas. Any future release of the product or planned modifications to product capability, functionality, or feature are subject to ongoing evaluation by Veritas, may or may not be implemented, should not be considered firm commitments by Veritas, should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions, and may not be incorporated into any contract.

Veritas and the Veritas Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Veritas Technologies LLC or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

