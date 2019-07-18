Quotient Sciences and global investment firm Permira today announced that a company backed by the Permira Funds has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Quotient from companies controlled by GHO Capital and other investors for an undisclosed sum. The investment provides substantial new funding to fuel the next stage of Quotient's growth. Chief Executive Officer Mark Egerton and the management team will continue to lead Quotient.

Quotient Sciences has brought innovation to the pharmaceutical services sector through its unique Translational Pharmaceutics platform, which is proven to accelerate development timelines, reduce development costs, and drive improvement in R&D productivity. The business has experienced substantial growth over recent years and generates annual revenues in excess of £100 million.

"We are delighted to partner with Permira to drive Quotient through our continued evolution," said Mark Egerton, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Quotient Sciences. "The investment by the Permira Funds will support Quotient's continued growth plans, which include broadening our core services portfolio and expanding our formulation development and manufacturing capabilities to meet the demands of our growing customer base."

Marcel Lacaze, Principal in the Global Healthcare Group of Permira based in London, added, "Quotient Sciences and its disruptive approach to pharmaceutical drug development have created a truly unique business model. With GHO's support, the business has developed strongly in recent years and we look forward to partnering with Mark and his team in continuing to grow this exciting company."

The Partners at GHO Capital have enjoyed working with the Quotient team since 2015. "During this period, the business has achieved a global footprint, replicated its unique Translational Pharmaceutics in the U.S., and validated itself as a commercial drug product manufacturer. Having more than doubled its capacity and made large investments in operational infrastructure, Quotient is well placed to continue its strong performance, and we look forward to seeing their continued success in partnership with Permira."

About Quotient Sciences

Quotient Sciences, a global pharmaceutical development, clinical and commercial manufacturing organization, delivers innovative, customized solutions for over 150 pharmaceutical and biotech customers through both individual and integrated services. Quotient has more than 850 employees across six operating sites in the U.K. and U.S.

About Permira

Permira is a global investment firm. Founded in 1985, the firm advises funds with a total committed capital of approximately US$38.5bn (€33bn) and makes long-term investments, including majority control investments as well as strategic minority investments, in companies with the objective of transforming their performance and driving sustainable growth. The Permira funds have made over 250 private equity investments in five key sectors: Technology, Consumer, Financial Services, Industrials Tech and Services, and Healthcare. Permira employs over 250 people in 14 offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

About GHO Capital

Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP, is a leading specialist healthcare investment advisor based in London. We apply global capabilities and perspectives to unlock high growth healthcare opportunities in Europe, building market leading businesses of strategic global value. Our proven investment track record reflects the unrivalled depth of our industry expertise and network. We partner with strong management teams to unlock value in a global system that demands the delivery of better, faster, more accessible healthcare.

