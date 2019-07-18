GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT), the leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, today announced the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting.1 The study examines the business benefits and return on investment (ROI) generated by GTT SD-WAN.

Forrester's interviews with existing GTT clients and subsequent financial analysis found that by using GTT SD-WAN, an enterprise can generate an ROI of 213% and investment payback period of less than six months. The business benefits of GTT's SD-WAN contributing to this ROI include reduced network downtime, optimized network access costs and resource savings from a managed service. The clients surveyed experienced improved productivity with an average 25 days saved across the organization.

According to the Forrester TEI report, "The network is the central nervous system of the business whether it's delivering cloud-based digital services to customers, facilitating in-store transactions, or supporting back-office operations. GTT SD-WAN was reported to improve the performance and dependability of the network, which has a direct impact on business performance."

"The findings from the Forrester TEI study demonstrate that GTT SD-WAN enables organizations to connect their offices around the world and to every application in the cloud with improved performance and efficiency," stated Gina Nomellini, GTT chief marketing officer. "By providing SD-WAN across its secure, global Tier 1 IP backbone with direct access to cloud service providers around the world, GTT makes it simple and cost-effective for enterprises to expand and adapt their corporate networks as their reliance on cloud-based applications increases."

GTT's fully managed SD-WAN delivers enhanced application performance and control, integrated firewall capability and the widest range of access options from over 3,500 regional providers.

Download the study by Forrester Consulting here.

About GTT

GTT connects people across organizations, around the world and to every application in the cloud. Our clients benefit from an outstanding service experience built on our core values of simplicity, speed and agility. GTT owns and operates a global Tier 1 internet network and provides a comprehensive suite of cloud networking services. For more information on GTT (NYSE: GTT), please visit www.gtt.net.

Total Economic Impact Approach

Total Economic Impact is a methodology developed by Forrester Research that enhances a company's technology decision-making processes and assists vendors in communicating the value proposition of their productions and services to clients. The TEI methodology helps companies demonstrate, justify and realize the tangible value of IT initiatives to both senior management and other key business stakeholders.

This study is commissioned by GTT and delivered by Forrester Consulting. It is not meant to be used as a competitive analysis. Forrester makes no assumptions as to the potential ROI that other organizations will receive. Forrester strongly advises that readers use their own estimates within the framework provided in the report to determine the appropriateness of an investment in GTT SD-WAN.

GTT reviewed and provided feedback to Forrester, but Forrester maintains editorial control over the study and its findings and does not accept changes to the study that contradict Forrester's findings or obscure the meaning of the study. GTT provided the customer names for the interviews but did not participate in the interviews.

________________________

1 The Total Economic Impact of GTT SD-WAN. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting in July 2019. Project Director: Varun Sedov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005204/en/

Contacts:

GTT Media Inquiries:

Marion Janic, RooneyPartners

+1-212-223-4017

mjanic@rooneyco.com

Bob Cavosi, RooneyPartners

+1-646-638-9891

rcavosi@rooneyco.com

GTT Investor Relations:

Jody Burfening/Carolyn Capaccio, LHA

+1-212-838-3777

ccapaccio@lhai.com