Digipath, Inc. Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss their Expansion into Columbia

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Digipath, Inc. (OTCQB: DIGP) ("the Company"), a service-oriented independent testing laboratory, data analytics, and formulation firm focused on the developing cannabis and hemp markets. CEO and Founder, Todd Denkin, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's recent announcement of a field test for cannabis versus hemp identification for law enforcement. Denkin explained that it can be extremely difficult to differentiate between cannabis and hemp, which can pose many problems for law enforcement. However, the Company's newest subsidiary, GroSciences is developing a portable testing platform that can identify whether the substance is cannabis or hemp in about two hours.

This is a tool that can also be used by cultivators, as the platform is also able to test various aspects of cannabis and hemp seeds.

Jolly then asked about the market for this product and the cost of the kit. Denkin shared that the Company is currently starting beta testing for the kit, as alpha testing went exceptionally well, but a price has not been finalized. He also explained that the law enforcement market alone represents significant value, as this portable testing platform is a tool that every police force can utilize.

Denkin also shared that the Company has filed a provisional patent and expects to be the first to market this kind of product.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent awarding of five additional Emerald Badges and what this means for the Company. "Emerald Badges really represent excellence, which is why we continue to compete for these badges.", said Denkin. He also shared that the Company plans to add numerous hemp-potency labs, which is part of why they compete for multiple badges in the hemp space.

Jolly then mentioned that their Chief Science Officer was recently acknowledged in Forbes for her work in the cannabis space. Denkin explained that she is an important part of their team and this recognition was very valuable for the Company. He also shared that the Forbes piece mainly covered the identification of various cannabis strains, which is not currently a standardized practice.

Jolly then asked about the Company's growth plans and the expected profitability going forward. Denkin explained that the cannabis industry is continuing to grow exponentially, which represents significant value to the Company and its products. As far as growth, the Company plans to expand in Columbia, which will represent their first international division. "Columbia is expected to become one of the largest exporters in the world." said Denkin. He also shared that exporting cannabis requires testing prior to and after shipment, which the Company specializes in.

To close the interview, Denkin shared that the Company is a reliable stock choice and aims to lead the industry in cannabis testing and technology. "We do everything by the book, and now is a good time to become a Digipath investor", closed Denkin.

About Digipath, Inc. (DIGP)

Digipath, Inc., supports the cannabis industry's best practices for reliable testing, data acquisition, cannabis education and training, and brings unbiased cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. Digipath Labs provides pharmaceutical-grade analysis and testing to the cannabis industry to ensure producers, consumers and patients know exactly what is in the cannabis they ingest and to help maximize the quality of its client's products through analysis, research, development, and standardization.

