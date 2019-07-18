Global Poletrusion Group Corp.: Global PoleTrusion Group Corp. Receives Approval for Quality Certification Of Composite Utility Poles In East Africa

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.'s (OTC PINK: GPGC) composite utility poles have been approved for certification by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS). GPGC and their partner, Avalon Assure, applied for a Standardization Mark, a mandatory product certification for locally manufactured goods that ensures that they meet the KEBS' quality standards. They have also applied for an Import Standardization Mark to certify that their raw materials also meet the required standards. The approval is subject to an inspection of GPGC's manufacturing facility, for which construction is expected to begin in the last quarter of 2019.

The KEBS (www.kebs.org) is a governmental agency that provides standards, metrology and conformity assessment services. Its principal activities include the development of standards and quality control for locally manufactured products. With the establishment of the East African Community (EAC) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), KEBS also participates in the development and implementation of standards at the regional level. KEBS operates the National Enquiry Point in support of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT). Consequently, this certification allows GPGC's manufactured products to be compliant and sold throughout East Africa.

"Our preliminary meetings with electrical supply companies in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda have been positive. With this approval, we can now participate in supply tenders for utility companies in East Africa," said Kal Matharu, President of Avalon Assure.

Ramiro Guerrero, President and CEO of GPGC, added, "Our composite poles will be of great benefit to the region because they last longer and are more resistant to harsh environmental conditions than traditionally used wood and concrete poles. They are also extremely lightweight, which will enable us to easily transport and install them in remote locations."

GPGC and Avalon Assure are currently in the process of finalizing a definitive agreement for the manufacturing, sales and export of composite utility poles in East Africa.

About Global PoleTrusion Group Corp.

GPGC is an engineering firm that fulfills the needs of telecommunications and utility companies, providing composite poles, towers and renewable energy solutions. Their composite structures outperform their steel, wood and concrete counterparts as they are stronger, lighter, easier to install and environmentally safe. With its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities, GPGC is at the forefront of providing creative and effective solutions to address the needs of utility companies.

PoleTrusion Canada provides engineering services for GPGC. They create the latest state-of-the-art composite structures, custom-designed based on the needs of their clients. The company is part of the Advanced Composite Materials for Civil Structures Chair at the University of Sherbrooke. Dr. Benmokrane, a director of the Chair, is on the technical board at GPGC.

To learn more about GPGC, visit www.globalpoletrusiongroup.com.

Contact:



Insa Koenies

insa.k@poletrusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains « forward-looking statements », as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

SOURCE: Global Poletrusion Group Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/552453/Global-PoleTrusion-Group-Corp-Receives-Approval-for-Quality-Certification-Of-Composite-Utility-Poles-In-East-Africa