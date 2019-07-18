The incidence of drug-induced liver injuries is increasing at a significant rate across the world. Drugs can have an adverse effect on the functioning of the liver and can lead to symptoms such as abdominal pain, jaundice, and itching. Thus, the demand for bilirubin blood tests to monitor drug-induced liver injuries is increasing, as they exhibit high bilirubin levels. Therefore, the rising incidence of drug-induced injuries will have a significant impact on the growth of the bilirubin blood test market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by application (infants and adults) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global bilirubin blood test market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Advanced Instruments, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The popularity of hand-held diagnostic devices is increasing significantly as they can be used by laboratory professionals at any location of the medical facility. The handheld devices such as portable bilirubinometers are smaller, and lighter, and hence, they can be used to check bilirubin levels in newborns. They can also eliminate the hassle of packaging and transport, thus leading to their increased demand over conventional bilirubinometers. Therefore, the growing demand for handheld devices will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five bilirubin blood test market vendors

Advanced Instruments

Advanced Instruments offers instrumentation for clinical, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and microbiology laboratories worldwide. Its product portfolio includes freezing point osmometers, calibration standards, reference solutions, osmometer consumables, and linearity sets. The company offers BR2 Bilirubin Stat-Analyzer, which can be used to measure both total and direct bilirubin levels in neonates, using only a 30µL serum sample.

Danaher

Danaher is one of the most established companies in the world with businesses in various segments including life sciences, diagnostics, dental, and environmental and applied solutions. The company's key offerings in the bilirubin blood test market include UniCel DxC 800 Synchron clinical systems that minimizes workflow interruptions and maximizes user-friendliness. It delivers faster results with a reliable turnaround time.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd manufactures equipment and reagents for research and medical diagnostic applications. Under the bilirubin blood test category, the company offers Bilirubin Direct Gen.2, which is offered as an assay for in-vitro tests for the quantitative determination of direct bilirubin concentration in human serum and plasma.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has business operations in various segments including personal health, diagnosis and treatment, connected care and health informatics. The company offers BiliChek System, which is a non-invasive, transcutaneous bilirubinometer used to measure bilirubin levels.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offers sample preparation and preservation equipment, controlled temperature technology products, water analysis instruments, centrifugation products, and biological safety cabinets. The company's key offerings in the bilirubin blood test market include Total bilirubin reagents, which are used to determine the quantity of total bilirubin in serum samples.

