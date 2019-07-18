

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nucor Corp. (NUE) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $386.48 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $683.15 million, or $2.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $5.90 billion from $6.46 billion last year.



Nucor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $386.48 Mln. vs. $683.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.26 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.90 Bln vs. $6.46 Bln last year.



