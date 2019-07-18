Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

18thJuly 2019

Dividend Declaration

A final dividend of 2.4p net per ordinary share has been proposed, payable on 28 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 25 July 2019.

The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 22 August 2019.

