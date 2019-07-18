sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
18.07.2019 | 14:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 18

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

Company Number: SC192153

18thJuly 2019

Dividend Declaration

A final dividend of 2.4p net per ordinary share has been proposed, payable on 28 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019. The ex-dividend date is 25 July 2019.

The Annual General Meeting to approve this dividend will be held on 22 August 2019.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta