The number of patients with diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer is increasing at a significant rate across the world. This is increasing the demand for minimally invasive procedures such as laparoscopic ablation for the treatment of blockages in arteries and veins, nerve pains, tumors, and abnormal bleeding. Thus, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will drive the growth of the laparoscopic ablation market during the forecast period. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by technique (radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, and others) and application (cancer, cardiovascular procedures, urological procedures, gynecological procedures, and others).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global laparoscopic ablation market is highly competitive with major vendors such as AngioDynamics, AtriCure, CONMED Corporation, Integra LifeSciences, Johnson Johnson Services, and Medtronic, competing on the basis of price, quality, and market presence.

"The laparoscopic ablation market has witnessed significant technological advancements over the last few years. One such next-generation ablation procedure is robot-assisted laparoscopic ablation, which is highly preferred over minimally invasive surgery approaches. This is mainly because this image-guided procedure provides better control over the surgical instruments and an enhanced view of the surgical site. Thus, the emergence of next-generation laparoscopic ablation will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five laparoscopic ablation market vendors

AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics owns and operates businesses in three main segments including peripheral vascular, vascular access, and oncology/surgery. The company's key offering in the laparoscopic ablation market includes Habib 4X Bipolar Resection Device, which is used to perform non-clamping surgery using radiofrequency energy with reduced blood loss and short hospital stays.

AtriCure, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc. offers open-heart ablation, minimally invasive ablation, AtriClip devices, and valve tool products under its unified business segment. The company offers EPi-Sense Coagulation Device, which is an epicardial ablation device with VisiTrax technology and is intended for coagulation of cardiac tissue using radiofrequency ablation during laparoscopic surgery.

CONMED Corporation

CONMED Corporation has business operations in two major segments that include orthopedic surgery, and general surgery. The key offering of the company in the laparoscopic ablation market includes Edge Bipolar Arthroscopic RF System, which features unique one-piece tungsten electrode and is used to reduce probe degradation risks for removing bulk tissues.

Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences provides specialty surgical implants and instrumentation under its Codman specialty surgical segment. It includes products and solutions for dural access and repair, precision tools and instruments, advanced energy, cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management, and neuromonitoring. The company offers CUSA Clarity, a next-generation ultrasonic tissue ablation system, which works on tough tissue technology.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. is one of the most established global companies which operates businesses in three major segments including consumer, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company's key offerings include NEUWAVE Microwave Ablation System, which is a minimally invasive device used to ablate soft tissue lesions in the liver, kidney, and lung.

