SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jul-2019 / 14:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/07/2019) of GBP57.36m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/07/2019) of GBP41.93m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/07/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 201.12p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 198.37p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 17/07/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 13916 EQS News ID: 843331 End of Announcement EQS News Service

