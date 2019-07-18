

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $11.36 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $6.15 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Badger Meter Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $11.36 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.9% to $103.54 million from $113.65 million last year.



Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $11.36 Mln. vs. $12.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q2): $103.54 Mln vs. $113.65 Mln last year.



