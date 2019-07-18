Compared to others, MoEngage has made the biggest leap in position

MoEngage Inc., a Leading Cross-Channel Customer Engagement platform, has been featured for the second time in a row in the prestigious Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms. The report offers an unbiased and neutral opinion of 18 vendors in the mobile marketing software category. A complimentary copy of the full report is available on the MoEngage website here.

Building on the momentum from last year, MoEngage has made rapid progress in its position this year, on account of positive customer experience and significant product innovation. MoEngage has evolved into a robust mobile marketing platform that has seen significant adoption by enterprises across Asia, the U.S. and Europe. In the last 12 months, the company has added several large enterprise clients such as Future Retail, Deutsche Telekom, Mashreq Bank, Travelodge, Samsung and more. Today, enterprise clients contribute nearly 50% of MoEngage's total revenue. The company has invested significantly in strengthening it's customer success function, resulting in significant improvement in overall customer experience. This is further reinforced by what Gartner Peer Insights reviewers have written about MoEngage.

"Our progression in the Quadrant is a testament to our investments in product innovation and customer success. Several large enterprises across the globe trust MoEngage to power cross-channel customer engagement campaigns to improve adoption, retention, loyalty and customer LTV. This recognition reinforces our vision to be the most trusted customer engagement platform for the mobile-first world," said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and Founder, MoEngage.

Designed for the mobile-first world, MoEngage has evolved into a purpose-built mobile marketing platform suitable for enterprises. Processing over 45 billion user interactions and delivering over 25 billion messages to 400 million users every month, MoEngage is one of the fastest-growing companies in this space.

Read a complimentary copy of Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms here.

