Telefónica, through their brand Movistar Chile, in a continuous effort of improving its 4G network, deployed SIAE MICROELETTRONICA's multiband solution. Movistar Chile aims to continue increasing the mobile backhaul capacity and improve the overall network reliability due to a strong traffic growth.

The SIAE MICROELETTRONICA's multiband solution coupling a traditional frequency band (15GHz) with an E-band link (80GHz), offer multi-gigabit capacity with no compromises on distances. With this solution Movistar Chile provided fibre-like capacity to both access sites and seamlessly closed an aggregation fibre ring for improved performances.

At a renowned ski location the ever-growing capacity generated during the winter season convinced Movistar to replace the 18,6Km older microwave link with SIAE MICROELETTRONICA multiband solution delivering four times the original capacity.

"The deployed multiband solution is the first of its kind in the network, taking fibre-like capacity to sites without the associated costs of deploying fibre, in a fraction of the time" says Luigi Lovati, Telefonica Global account manager in SIAE MICROELETTRONICA adding, "E-band and multiband solutions quickly and cost effectively solves the high capacity connectivity needs to those places where fibre can't reach like in the mountains. Due to the Chile's terrain conformation, this solution proves to be a strong enabler for Telefónica network modernization program".

About TELEFONICA CHILE

Telefónica in Chile is part of the Telefónica Group, one of the leading telecommunications operators worldwide in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. With operations in 16 countries, presence in 24 and more than 365 million customers in the world, Telefónica has a strong presence in Europe and Latin America, where it concentrates most of its growth strategy.

In Chile, Telefónica commercializes its products through its commercial brand Movistar Chile, providing mobile and fixed services, broadband and digital television, with a presence in all the country. Movistar is today the largest customer community in Chile, with more than 10 million customers and over 14 million accesses. Info: http://www.movistar.cl; http://www.telefonicachile.cl.

About SIAE MICROELETTRONICA

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a leader in wireless communication technology, offering to operators advanced solutions for microwave and millimetre-wave transport, services and design. SIAE MICROELETTRONICA designs and produces its own RF components liaising over in-house RF lab, clean-room facilities and complete product assembly with latest generation SMT smart-manufacturing 4.0 facility. Info: http://www.siaemic.com.

