

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pita Pal Foods, LP has issued a voluntary recall of 87 types of hummus products due to potential listeria contamination.



The affected products include Bucee's, Fresh Thyme, Harris Teeter, Lantana, Lidl, Reasor's, Roundy's, Schnucks and 7-Select brands.



The Houston, Texas-based company made the recall after an FDA inspection identified the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes at a manufacturing facility. However, no bacteria were found in any of the finished hummus products, Pita Pal noted, while saying the recall is out of an abudance of caution.



The recalled products, sold under various brands, were made between May 30, 2019 and June 25, 2019. They were distributed nationwide as well as to the United Arab Emirates.



The company urged consumers who have purchased the recalled products to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.



Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.



