The global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market size is the growing demand for aircraft spare parts. The aircraft fleet market has been growing at a significant rate over the last few years, which has increased the demand for aircraft spare parts. Several companies prefer second-hand spare parts to cut down on costs. Thus, the increasing demand for second-hand aircraft spare parts will significantly contribute to the growth of the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, advances in carbon fiber recycling will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, And Recycling Market: Advances in Carbon Fiber Recycling

Recycling of aircraft parts has become an essential part of the commercial aircraft business. Any disassembled aircraft component can be recycled, which is encouraging recycling companies to focus on introducing innovations in carbon fiber recycling. Carbon fiber is one of the most difficult structural elements to recycle in an aircraft. Thus, the advances and innovations in carbon fiber recycling are expected to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in carbon fiber recycling, other factors such as the rise in M&A activities, and the increasing number of aircraft recycling and dismantling facilities will have a significant impact on the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Commercial Aircraft Disassembly, Dismantling, And Recycling Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling and recycling market size by service (recycling, component management, disassembly and dismantling, aircraft storage, and engine teardown) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The North American region led the commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The commercial aircraft disassembly, dismantling, and recycling market report identifies the increasing number of aircraft retirements, and the acquisition of aged aircraft as factors that are expected to fuel market growth in North America during the forecast period.

