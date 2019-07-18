

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Groupe Renault and Coscharis Group have started partnership to produce and distribute Renault vehicles in Nigeria.



The Coscharis Group plant will start assembling Renault Logan and Renault Duster and will distribute the cars through their sales network throughout the country starting October 2019. Renault Kwid and Renault Oroch will be imported from Brazil.



The four vehicles will be distributed through the Coscharis Motors sales network throughout Nigeria, Renault said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX