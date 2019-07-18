SpendEdge, a leading provider of supply chain risk assessment solutions, has announced the completion of their supply side risk assessment for a leading original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the automotive industry.

Project background

The company wanted to gain detailed insights into the supply trends impacting operations in the European market. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to develop supply chain strategies to mitigate risks occurring due to supplier or logistics delays.

They also wanted to ensure that the outturn costs were lower than the anticipated costs.

"Since automotive sector accounts for almost 7% of the EU's GDP, it becomes crucial for companies to redesign their supply chain strategies to prepare themselves for any unprecedented risks and transformations," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

Within six weeks, the client a leading OEM in the automotive industry - gained a comprehensive understanding of all network flows and supply chain processes to develop an optimized supply chain. The solution offered helped them to:

Streamline operations, control complex operational movements, and improve the flow of materials.

Increase the agility of the supply chain to meet requirements and overcome disruptions.

Outcome: The supply side risk assessment performed by the experts at the SpendEdge helped the OEM to identify potential risks related to manufacturing, logistics, and inventory. This helped the client to develop a robust contingency plan ad ensure profitability across the supply chain. The supply side risk assessment further helped the client to sync deliveries with the production schedule, optimize plant usage, and minimize the operational and capital costs. This significantly increased the efficiency and reduced supply chain costs for the client.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

