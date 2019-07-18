Aprimo Promotes Ed Breault to Chief Marketing Officer

The new position reflects the company's modernized vision and strategy for better serving marketing, digital and customer experience teams across its enterprise customers

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019, the leading provider of technology solutions for content, operations and performance, announced today the promotion of Ed Breault to Chief Marketing Officer. Ed has been with Aprimo since 2006, most recently serving as VP, Head of Marketing, Industry Solutions and Strategy.



The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recognition from leading analysts for its modern technology platform with embedded AI, connectors, and analytics that enable enterprises to streamline processes to enhance speed-to-market for content and campaigns through its content, operations and performance solutions. Throughout the past three years, Aprimo also has been recognized in the industry for its Digital Asset Management , Marketing Resource Management and Through-Channel Marketing Automation products.

"As we continue to evolve the Aprimo brand and increase the value of marketing, digital and experience teams, I'm proud to recognize Ed's own evolution and transition to serving as Aprimo's CMO," said John Stammen, CEO, Aprimo. "I am confident that with Ed's 14 years of marketing experience, he will continue to help drive the vision of the company to align with the digital evolution and the future of marketing."

In the CMO position, Breault will execute on the industry's most advanced marketing strategies across the company, challenging the way it works to increase performance and growth as well as help Aprimo's customers break through barriers to evolve in their own digital marketing initiatives. This will allow Aprimo to evolve and help the world's most beloved brands create market-leading digital content, operations and performance solutions.

"Aprimo's new strategy going forward is helping companies better demonstrate the enterprise value of our solutions to marketing, digital and experience teams, and I'm excited to help lead the company through such a period of growth," said Ed Breault, CMO at Aprimo. "I truly believe Aprimo is the digital platform to help enterprise organizations seamlessly manage their content lifecycle and deliver exceptional brand experiences. I look forward to continuing to passionately serve this audience on behalf of Aprimo."

Breault will continue to lead Aprimo's marketing team through various strategic initiatives, including developing influencer relationships, AI-powered demand generation programs and global ABM campaigns, as well as conversational marketing-pushing through traditional boundaries to create a modern, leading-class marketing organization.

About Aprimo:

Aprimo provides digital solutions for content, operations, and performance that enable enterprises to optimize their brand experiences and the resources they use to deliver them. For more information visit www.aprimo.com .