Internet Marketing Company: Top Tips That Will Help High-Risk Drivers Find The Best Non-Standard Car Insurance Company

Finding a car insurance company that accepts high-risk drivers can be a challenge. Most large insurance providers do not offer coverage for high-risk drivers, so most of them are forced to search for insurance at smaller specialized carriers. Not all persons that are labeled as high-risk are bad drivers. Drivers with traffic tickets, at-fault accidents or DUI convictions, new drivers, seniors, drivers with poor credit score, or drivers with long coverage lapses are considered to be high-risk by the insurers.

Drivers that are looking for an insurer that accepts high-risk drivers should analyze these factors:

Complaints . An important factor that every high-risk driver should consider before purchasing car insurance from an insurer is the number of complaints that the insurer has. Drivers can check how many complaints a non-standard carrier has by going to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) site. There they can find the NAIC complaint ratio that is based on the number of complaints filed against an insurance company with state regulators, adjusted for market share. Insurance companies that have a high number of complaints are likely to be providers that have had many unsatisfied customers relative to the value of premiums they had written during the year. Usually, policyholders complained about the low value of the settlements, claim denials, or delays in the claims processing.

Financial strength. High-risk drivers should carefully analyze multiple non-standard carriers and pick one that is reliable and financially strong. These types of non-standard insurers have no problems when it comes to paying the claims made by their customers. Drivers can visit A.M. Best site to see which insurer is financially strong. An insurer that is rated A or better by A.M. Best is a safe bet. Independent agencies like Moody's, Fitch, or Standard & Poor's can also help high-risk drivers to see which insurer is financially strong.

"To find the right non-standard insurance provider, high-risk drivers should analyze several aspects like the number of complaints and the financial strength of the insurer", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

