The Contract Fill / Finish Services Market for Biologics is Anticipated to be Worth USD 4.2 Billion by 2030, Growing at an Annualized Rate of Over 10%, Predicts Roots Analysis

A steadily growing demand for biologic fill / finish services has generated a range of new opportunities for contract service providers; stakeholders have invested heavily to ensure product integrity and safety

Despite the fact that biopharmaceuticals offer significant profit margins, innovator companies are plagued by high costs of development, complex production protocols and special procedures and equipment for fill / finish operations. Consequently, a number of drug manufacturers have demonstrated a preference for outsourcing fill / finish operations of such products.

Key Market Insights

The market is fragmented, featuring a mix of small and large companies

Over 115 companies located in various regions across the globe claim to provide contract fill / finish services for various types of biologics. Over 40% of industry stakeholders are mid-sized players; majority of the service providers claim to provide fill / finish services in vials (100+) and syringes (50+).

The global contract fill / finish capacity is estimated to be over 4.5 billion units

Presently, the annual contract fill / finish capacity is estimated to be over 4.5 billion units (in terms of packaging containers) and more than 40 million liters (in terms of fill volume). The study examines the distribution of capacity across various types of packaging containers, based on the size of the company / organization and key geographies

Stakeholders have actively invested in building necessary capabilities

To acquire competencies across the value chain, multiple stakeholders have invested in expanding their existing infrastructure and capabilities to cater to the evolving needs of both indigenous and international clients. Companies have also not hesitated to build strategic business relationships to consolidate their positions in the market. Over 30 M&As in this domain in the recent past are indicative of ongoing consolidation activity and the demand for one-stop shops.

The demand for fill / finish services is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 11.5%

The demand (estimated based on several parameters such as target patient population, dosing frequency, dose strength, type of packaging container and volume of packaging container) for contract fill / finish services for biologics is expected to steadily increase in the coming years; it is likely that stakeholders will have to expand their respective capacities to ensure consistent supply.

In addition to the abovementioned analyses, the report includes:

A region-wise, company competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent fill / finish service providers across various packaging types, based on supplier strength (considering experience and company size), service strength (considering number of fill / finish facilities, geographical presence, number of additional services offered and scale of operation) and types of biologics handled.

A detailed list of the expansions undertaken (since 2013) by various service providers for augmenting their respective fill / finish service portfolios, based on a number of parameters, including year of expansion, type of expansion, location of facility, type of packaging container involved, scale of operation, types of services and biologics involved, expansion details and most active players.

An analysis to identify the key performance indicators for service providers active in the domain, based on information gathered via secondary research (for top-ten pharmaceutical players) and primary research.

A case study to highlight the benefits of using robotic / automated equipment for aseptic fill / finish processes; the study provides a list of equipment manufacturers providing robots suitable for pharmaceutical operations.

A discussion on the potential growth areas, such as growing biopharmaceutical pipeline, increasing outsourcing of fill / finish operations, rising focus on self-administration enabling drug delivery devices and growing opportunities in Asia-Pacific region, which are likely to present in the coming years.

The USD 4.2 billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the biologics fill / finish services market has been analysed across the following segments:

Types of Primary Packaging Containers

Ampoules



Cartridges



Syringes



Vials

Types of Biologics

Peptides / proteins



Antibodies



Vaccines



Cell therapies



Gene therapies



Viral products



Oligonucleotides



Others

Company Size

Small-sized



Mid-sized



Large / very large

Scale of Operation

Preclinical



Clinical



Commercial

Key Therapeutic Areas

Cancer



Infectious diseases



Autoimmune diseases



Cardiovascular diseases



Other indications

Key Geographical Regions

North America (US, Canada )

(US, )

Europe (UK, France , Germany , Italy , Spain and rest of the Europe )

(UK, , , , and rest of the )

Asia-Pacific ( Japan , China , South Korea , India and Australia )

The report features inputs from a number of eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom majority of biologics are currently being filled in vials; however, the scenario is likely to change in the future due to the growing demand and preference for self-administration devices. The report features detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Ales Sima , Business Development Manager, oncomed manufacturing

, Business Development Manager, oncomed manufacturing Gregor Kawaletz, Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika

Jos Vergeest, International Business Developer, HALIX

Purushottam Singnurkar, Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International

The research covers detailed profiles of key players (illustrative list provided below) from across key global markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific); each profile provides an overview of the company, information on its service portfolio, fill / finish facilities, financial performance (if available), details on recent developments, as well as an informed future outlook.

Advanced BioScience Laboratories (ABL)

Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)

Biocon

BioPharma Solutions

BioReliance

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

ChemPartner

Emergent BioSolutions

IDT Biologika

Lonza

LuinaBio

Mycenax Biotech

Patheon

Recipharm

Vetter Pharma

WuXi Biologics

