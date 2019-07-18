sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 18.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 615 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,828 Euro		-0,148
-3,72 %
WKN: A0YBKX ISIN: CH0102659627 Ticker-Symbol: GAD 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
GAM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GAM HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,79
3,866
17:20
4,13
4,158
08:00
18.07.2019 | 17:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GAM Holding AG: Invitation to Half-year 2019 Results


Online version (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/Publications/emails/events/Online/Invitation-hy19-online.html)
Hero.

Presentation for media, analysts and investors
Tuesday, 30 July 2019 | From 8:30 (CEST) | Zurich

Dear Sir/Madam,


We cordially invite you to join the presentation of GAM's half-year 2019 results which will be held via webcast exclusively and which will take place as follows:


Programme

Date:Tuesday, 30 July 2019
Time:8:30am CEST (7:30am GMT, 2:30am EST)
Web location:www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019)

The results will be presented via webcast by Group CEO David Jacob and Group CFO Richard McNamara.


To join the online presentation, please complete the registration form (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/2019-half-year-results-presentation/ ?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019). The webcast link will be made available on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019).


Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.


Detailed information on the half-year 2019 results of GAM Holding AG will be available on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019) from 7:00am CEST on Tuesday, 30 July 2019.

To listen in to the presentation by telephone:

UK Free Phone0800 376 79 22
UK Local+44 2071 928 000
USA Free Phone1866 966 1396
Switzerland Local+41 31 580 0059
Germany Local+49 69 2443 7351

Please provide the code 7784052 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback:
UK Local+44 844 571 8951
USA Local+1 (917) 677 7532
Switzerland Local+44 (0) 333 300 9785
Germany Local+49 302 150 2868

Please enter the code 7784052 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation until 2 August 2019 at 2:30pm CEST.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:

The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/results-centre?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

Kind regards,

Marc Duckeck
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG		Tobias Plangg
Media Relations
GAM Holding AG

Patrick Zuppiger
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG		Jessica Grassi
Investor Relations
GAM Holding AG
Important legal information
The information in this document is given for information purposes only and does not qualify as investment advice. Opinions and assessments contained in this document may change and reflect the point of view of GAM in the current economic environment. No liability shall be accepted for the accuracy and completeness of the information. Past performance is no indicator for the current or future development.


Using your personal information
GAM Holding AG and its subsidiaries (GAM, we/us/our) will collect and use information about you in the course of your interactions with us. Full details about the data types we collect and what we use this for and your related rights is set out in our online Privacy Policy (https://www.gam.com/en/legal/privacy-policy?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019). Please familiarise yourself with this policy and check it from time to time for updates as it supplements this notice.


Click here to unsubscribe from this email (mailto:CRMDataGroup@gam.com'subject=UNSUBSCRIBE%20-%20${Recipient.cdi_emailsend.cdi_subject[0]})
You will no longer receive this particular communication but will continue to receive any other items you are currently subscribed to.
Click here to unsubscribe from all mailings (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/Publications/emails/$%7BAzureSend.unsubscribe()%7D)
You will not receive any further communication by email, including; marketing messages, commentaries and reporting publications.


We collect email tracking information about message opens and clicks on included hyperlinks. We use this information to improve the quality and relevance of our email communications. Please visit our Privacy Policy (https://www.gam.com/en/legal/privacy-policy?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=HY2019) to read more on this subject or to opt out of email tracking.
twitter. (https://twitter.com/GAMinsights)rss. (https://www.gam.com/en/rss/insights/)linkedin. (https://www.linkedin.com/company/gam)youtube. (https://www.youtube.com/c/GAM_Global)
Online version (https://marketing.gam.com/Content/Publications/emails/events/Online/Invitation-hy19-online.html)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)

FN Beta