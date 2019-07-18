

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Plant-based burgers are gaining in popularity as an increasing percentage of the U.S. population are trying to get more plant-based foods into their diets, according to a report by the NPD Group.



The growing demand for plant-based burgers is also due to the increased availability at restaurant chains.



According to the report, 228 million servings of plant-based burgers were ordered at quick service restaurants or QSRs in the year ending May 2019, representing an increase of 10 percent from a year ago.



However, beef burgers are still by far the most popular burger ordered at QSRs. 6.4 billion beef burgers were ordered in the year, although the growth was flat compared to last year.



The report found that while vegetarians and vegans are certainly contributing to the growth in plant-based burgers, they still represent a very small percentage of the U.S. population and are not the primary contributors.



Consumers' desire to get more protein in their diets, concern for animal welfare, sustainability, and the perception of healthier nutrition are all contributing to the popularity of plant-based burgers.



The study also found that beef burgers buyers do not mind giving plant-based burgers a try, thanks to the increased availability of plant-based burgers on QSR menus.



Beef burger buyers, who purchased beef burgers at QSRs an average of 18 times in the year ending April 2019, purchasing plant-based burgers two times in the same period.



'Another way to look at it is that 95% of plant-based buyers have made a beef burger purchase within the past year,' NPD said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX