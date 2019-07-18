

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US House of Representatives for a third time voted down Democrat Congressman Al Green's move to impeach President Donald Trump.



It was a clear message that the Democrats were not ready yet to impeach Trump despite enjoying majority in the lower house. 332 lawmakers voted against Al Green's articles of impeachment while 95 supported it.



'We've just received an overwhelming vote against impeachment and that's the end of it,' said Trump, who was on his way to address a Republican rally for the 20202 election. 'It's time to get back to work,' according to him.



However, Green was happy that there is improvement in support for his impeachment resolution, as he received 29 more votes than in his second attempt to grill the President.



'In my opinion, it didn't fail. We got 95 votes this time, 66 the last time. So that's a plus. But whether we get 95 or 5, the point is we have to make a statement,' he told reporters.



Green's previous two attempts to force an impeachment vote were unsuccessfull.



Al Green announced his renewed effort to impeach the President saying that his bigotry is causing harm to society.



'These articles of impeachment are representative of the boiling point many Americans have reached as President Trump consistently spews racist rhetoric and finds ways to infuse it into policy and persistently aims to separate children from their parents,' Green said before introducing the motion.



'The President continues to be reckless, ruthless, lawless and, ultimately, unfit to hold the highest office in the land,' according to the Democrat who represents the 9th District of Texas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX