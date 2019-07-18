Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2019) - HeroStocks.ca, an online source of investor-focused news and educational content on topics within the cannabis, technology and resource sectors, announces the publication of an article covering Gensource Potash (TSXV: GSP), an innovative company with a strong and eco-friendly vision of how potash should be mined.

Based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Gensource is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province but with a fundamentally different approach. It's approach is so disruptive that some analysts believe Gensource may break the potash oligopoly.



The company has developed a modular selective dissolution process that it says can deliver 250,000+ tons per year of potash production for capital expenditures of about $1,000/ton.

Gensource's production facilities don't generate salt tailings, use significantly less water, and need no cooling ponds. There is so little ecological impact at surface that the bar for permitting is much lower. The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has classified a Gensource production module as a "non-development project", meaning the company does not require an expensive and time-consuming environmental impact assessment.

The timing of the company's development of its first module couldn't come at a better time. The Muriate of Potash ("MOP") market has experienced a significant recovery and resurgence of interest from 2016 through today. The potash price is now 58% higher than its lows of 2016 and world demand has increased markedly.

