Publicis Groupe (Paris:PUB):

Organic growth at 0.1% in Q2, returning to positive as anticipated, driven by double-digit growth in Game Changers and ramp up of Q4 new business wins

Continued attrition in traditional advertising impacting the US. Strong performance in Europe, Asia and Middle East

Strong financials in line with expectations with 40bps (1) growth in operating margin rate and growth in headline EPS in H1 2019

Closing of Epsilon acquisition, at a compelling price, completing our transformation in terms of assets

2019 net revenue expected to be broadly stable on an organic basis

Q2 2019

Net revenue €2,234 m Reported growth +1.6% Organic growth +0.1% North America -1.7% Europe +2.4% Asia Pacific +2.7% Latin America -8.7% MEA +12.9%

H1 2019 Results

(EUR million) 2019 2019 vs 2018 Revenue 4,868 +3.0% Net revenue 4,352 +1.7% Organic growth ex. PHS (2) -0.7% Operating margin 612 Operating margin excluding transaction costs (3) 652 +5.7% Operating margin rate 15.0% Headline diluted EPS (euro) (4) 1.98 +4.8% Free Cash Flow (4) 491

Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe:

"As anticipated, we recorded a sequential improvement in Q2 versus Q1, with organic growth returning to positive territory. This growth is healthy and built on solid foundations, with the ramp-up of our Q4 new business and continued double-digit growth of our strategic game changers (+24% in H1).

But our progress has been slowed down by the ongoing fee reduction on traditional advertising that continued to impact our overall US operations by around 300 bps in the quarter. We have taken a major organizational step by accelerating the implementation of our country-model which helps generating growth through cross fertilization.

Where it is the most advanced, this model is already working very well. This is the case in the UK and France, with net revenue in H1 growing by 4.8% and 3.1% respectively.

For H1, we are posting strong financial results for the Groupe, with an operating margin improvement of 40 bps supported by our ongoing cost savings plan, half of which was reinvested in our talents and expertise. Our headline EPS is up by 2.5% at constant currencies and excluding Beat tax and Epsilon transaction costs, and our free cash flow remains at a high level.

Last but not least, we just closed the acquisition of Epsilon in record time at a compelling price. We have a clear integration plan with 25 dedicated teams having worked tirelessly with one very clear objective in mind to accelerate growth. This plan will be executed swiftly.

Everyone is familiar with the disruption created by data and technology. The need for transformation has never been so strong in our industry. We have a model allowing us to address those challenges and invest both in the talents (over 150 million Euros over the last 18 months) and expertise of the future, such as Sapient and Epsilon, while delivering strong financials.

When it comes to our short-term organic growth, two phenomena explain our situation. On the one hand, our clients are suffering from various pressures leading to budget cuts and fee reductions in sectors where we have a disproportionate share of market. On the other hand, the profound transformation we have been engaged in has penalized us in the short term. But our new model and organization are a clear strength for the longer term, as shown by our track record in new business or the growth posted by our game changers.

For the second part of the year, we will deliver sequential improvement versus H1 on organic growth. But, as spending cuts are not gone away, we are taking a conservative approach for the full year, forecasting a broadly stable net revenue on an organic basis.

With this in mind, thanks to the robustness of our model, we can already confirm we will deliver, as planned, a 30 to 50 basis points increase in operating margin and a Headline EPS up by 5 to 10 at constant rates and including Epsilon.

In the long term, having the organization, talents and assets our clients need, we are very confident that we will generate strong growth thanks to three levers.

First, our unique set of assets in data, creative, media and technology that can deliver personalized experiences at scale to help our clients accelerate their sales while reducing their costs.

Second, our country model that is already producing strong results in France and the UK, and we will accelerate its implementation in the US where we have just announced a new organization.

Third, our unparalleled way to go to market that will maintain, and for sure accelerate, our New Business momentum.

Our focus now is execution in order to create superior value for all our stakeholders."

Publicis Groupe's Supervisory Board met under the chairmanship of Maurice Lévy, to examine the 2019 first semester accounts presented by Arthur Sadoun, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board.

KEYFIGURES

In euro million, excl. % 6 months 2019 6 months 2018 (1) 2019

vs. 2018 Data from the Income statement: Net revenue 4,352 4,280 +1.7% Operating margin before Depreciation Amortization 885 882 % of Net revenue 20.3% 20.6% Operating margin 612 617 % of Net revenue 14.1% 14.4% Operating margin excluding transaction costs (3) 652 617 +5.7% % of Net revenue(4) 15.0% 14.4% +60 pts Operating income 489 458 +6.8% Group net income 345 301 +14.6% Earnings Per Share 1.49 1.33 Headline EPS, diluted (2) 1.98 1.89 +4.8% Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital requirements 491 500 Data from the Balance sheet June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 (1) Total assets 28,569 27,080 Groupe share of Shareholders' equity 6,692 6,853 Net debt (net cash) 74 (288)

Data from the income statement and balance sheet are comparable as the financial statements at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2018 were prepared under IFRS 16, which was adopted early in 2018. Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company after elimination of impairment losses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, major capital gains or (losses) from disposals, changes in fair value of financial assets, revaluation of earn-outs and Epsilon acquisition expenses, divided by the average number of shares on a diluted basis. Transaction costs related to the acquisition of Epsilon totaled euro 40 million as at June 30, 2019. Improvement from operating margin rate including 20 basis points of technical effect of IFRS 16

NET REVENUE IN Q2 2019

Breakdown of Q2 2019 Net revenue by region

EUR Net revenue Reported Organic million Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Growth Growth Europe 663 641 +3.4% +2.4% North America 1,177 1,179 -0.2% -1.7% Asia Pacific 237 224 +5.8% +2.7% Latin America 78 86 -9.3% -8.7% Middle East Africa 79 68 +16.2% +12.9% Total 2,234 2,198 +1.6% +0.1%

Publicis Groupe's Net revenue in Q2 was euro 2,234 million, a 1.6% increase from euro 2,198 million in 2018. The effects of exchange rate had a positive impact of euro 72 million. Acquisitions (net of disposals) had a negative contribution on net revenue of euro 39 million, reflecting the disposals of PHS at the end of January 2019 and Proximedia at the end of April 2019 and partially offset by the contribution from acquisitions, namely Xebia and Soft Computing in France.

Organic growth amounted at 0.1%. As expected, Publicis Groupe recorded a sequential improvement over the first quarter, returning to positive growth. Although at the lower range of our expectations, this growth is based on solid foundations, with the ramp-up of Q4 new business wins and continued double-digit growth in Strategic Game Changers (+21%). However, fee reductions in traditional advertising continued to impact our US operations by almost 300 basis points in the second quarter, thus preventing us from seeing better growth.

Europe posted reported growth at +3.4% and +2.4% on an organic basis. France and the United Kingdom continued to perform well with organic growth of 2.1% and 4.6% respectively over the quarter. Conversely, Italy and Germany recorded respective declines of 4.3% and 9.1%.

North America posted virtually stable growth but a 1.7% decline on an organic basis. This decline reflects the attrition that continues to affect traditional advertising and some losses in media activity in the third quarter of 2018.

Asia Pacific posted reported growth at +5.8% and +2.7% on an organic basis, with Singapore at +21.9% and India at +20.5%. China was slightly negative at -2.4%.

Latin America fell by 9.3% as reported and 8.7% on an organic basis. This can be explained by the high comparable and the economic situation in some countries. Brazil was down 20.5%, explaining the decline in that region. Mexico recorded sustained organic growth of 7.1%.

The Middle East and Africa were up 16.2% as reported and 12.9% on an organic basis.

NET REVENUE IN H1 2019

Publicis Groupe's Net revenue in H1 was euro 4 352 million, a 1.7% increase from euro 4,280 million in 2018. The effects of exchange rate had a positive impact of euro 165 million. Acquisitions (net of disposals) had a negative contribution on net revenue of euro 57 million, reflecting the disposals of PHS at the end of January 2019 and Proximedia at the end of April 2019 and partially offset by the contribution from acquisitions, namely Xebia and Soft Computing in France.

Organic growth stood at -0.8%, and -0.7% excluding PHS. This mainly reflects the attrition associated with a handful of FMCG clients that mainly impacted North America.

Strategic Game Changers growth reached 24% for a total net revenue of circa euro 580 million, i.e. 13% of Groupe's total net revenue.

Breakdown of H1 net revenue by region

EUR Net revenue Reported Organic Organic million H1 2019 H1 2018 growth growth growth excl. PHS Europe 1,296 1,255 +3.3% +1.6% +1.6% North America 2,316 2,321 -0.2% -3.1% -3.0% Asia Pacific 444 423 +5.0% +2.0% +2.0% Latin America 144 158 -8.9% -7.6% -7.6% Middle East Africa 152 123 +23.6% +19.1% +19.1% Total 4,352 4,280 +1.7% -0.8% -0.7%

Europe posted reported growth at +3.3% and +1.6% on an organic basis. France and the United Kingdom continued to perform well with growth of 3.1% and 4.8% respectively over the semester. Italy recorded double-digit growth of 11.4%, with a strong impact from new customer wins as well as an increase in existing customer spending in the first quarter. Conversely, Germany recorded a decline of 9.6%.

North America posted stable growth on a reported basis but a 3.1% decline on an organic basis. This decline reflects the attrition that continues to affect traditional advertising as well as some customer losses in media activities.

Asia Pacific posted reported growth at +5.0% and +2.0% on an organic basis, with Singapore and India at +14.8%. China was slightly negative at -1.5%.

Latin America fell by 8.9% as reported and 7.6% on an organic basis. This can be explained by the high comparables and the economic situation in some countries of the region. Brazil was down 14.1%, explaining the decline in that region. Mexico was stable on an organic basis.

The Middle East and Africa were up 23.6% as reported and 19.1% on an organic basis.

ANALYSIS OF THE KEY FIGURES

Operating margin operating income

The operating margin beforedepreciationandamortization was at euro 885 million in the first semester of 2019, compared to euro 882 million for the same period in 2018, generating a margin of 20.3% of net revenue (20.6% in 2018). Excluding transaction costs related to the acquisition of Epsilon, the operating margin before amortization amounted to euro 925 million, for a margin of 21.3%.

Personnel costs totaled euro 2,879 million at June 30, 2019, compared to euro 2,834 million in 2018. Fixed personnel costs amounted to 2,510 million euro, i.e. 57.7% of Net revenue versus 58.6% in 2018. Freelance costs were down to euro 174 million in 2019, after euro 187 million in 2018. Restructuring costs totaled euro 61 million in 2019 (up from euro 36 million in 2018) as the Group reorganized around The Power of One, which increasingly integrated structures and activities. Numerous investments (organization by country, development of production platforms, on-going regionalization of the Shared Services Centers, as well as various technological developments) all help improve operational efficiency.

Other operating costs (excluding depreciation amortization) amounted to euro 1,104 million, compared with euro 1,009 million in 2018. These costs made up 25.4% of net revenue (23.6% in 2018). Excluding transaction costs related to the acquisition of Epsilon for an amount of euro 40 million, operating expenses in 2019 amounted to euro 1,064 million, representing 24.4% of net revenue.

Depreciation and amortization was euro 273 million at June 30, 2019, slightly up from 2018 (euro 265 million).

The operating margin was euro 612 million, compared to euro 617 million at June 30, 2018. The operating margin was 14.1% compared to 14.4% at June 30, 2018. Excluding transaction costs related to the acquisition of Epsilon, the operating margin amounted to euro 652 million, or 15.0%. This 60-basis-point improvement is due to lower personnel expenses, net income from the disposals of PHS and Proximedia, and a favorable foreign exchange impact.

Operating margins by major geographical region were 10.3%(1) for Europe, 18.2%(1) for North America, 16.7% for Asia-Pacific, 5.6% for Latin America and 9.2% for the Africa/Middle East region.

Operating margin excluding Epsilon transaction costs.

Amortization of intangibles arising from acquisitions in the first half of 2019 totaled euro 27 million in 2019, versus euro 34 million in 2018. Impairment losses, due mainly to the All in One real estate restructuring plan, amounted to euro 113 million in 2019 compared to euro 107 million in 2018, and other non-current income and expenses amounted to an income of euro 17 million in 2019, compared to an expense of euro 18 million in 2018.

Operatingincome totaled euro 489 million for the first six months of 2019, after 458 million in 2018.

Financial income (expense), made up of net borrowing costs and other financial income and expenses, amounted to income of euro 1 million at June 30, 2019 compared with an expense of euro 36 million in 2018. The cost of net financial debt was income of euro 15 million in 2019, compared to an expense of euro 9 million in 2018. Other financial income and expenses totaled euro 16 million, consisting of euro 30 million in interest on lease liability euro 19 million in income from the fair value remeasurement of Mutual Funds (remeasurement recorded in equity before 2019). Other financial income and expenses represented an expense of euro 27 million in 2018, including euro 29 million of interest on lease liability.

The revaluation cost of earn-outs was euro 1 million in the first half of 2019, compared to an expense of 11 million in 2018.

Income tax amounted to euro 136 million, after application of a forecast effective tax rate of 25.8% for 2019, compared to an income tax of euro 109 million in 2018, corresponding to a forecast effective tax rate of 25.9%.

The share of profit of equity-accounted entities at June 30, 2019 was a loss of euro 5 million, compared to profit of euro 1 million the previous year. Minority interests in net income were euro 1 million at June 30, 2019 and euro 2 million in 2018.

In total, Group net income for the first half of 2019 was a euro 345 million profit, compared with a euro 301 million profit for the corresponding period in the previous year.

Free Cash Flow

The Group's free cash flow before changes in Working Capital Requirements (WCR) is an indicator used by the Group to measure operating cash flow net of real estate investments, but before the acquisition or disposal of long-term equity investments and before financing activities (including the funding of Working Capital Requirements).

The table below shows the calculation of the Group's free cash flow.

EUR million 6 months 2019 6 months 2018 Operating margin before Depreciation Amortization 885 882 Financial interest paid (net) 33 19 Refunding of lease commitments and associated interest (214) (204) Income tax paid (190) (149) Other 42 38 Cash flow from operations

before changes in WCR 556 586 Investments in fixed assets (net) (65) (86) Free cash flow before variations in WCR 491 500

The Group's free cash flow, excluding changes in working capital requirements, decreased by euro 9 million compared with the previous period to stand at euro 491 million for the first six months of 2019, after euro 500 million for the first six months of 2018.

Net debt

Net debt totaled euro 74 million at June 30, 2019 (i.e. a debt/equity ratio of 0.01), after a positive net cash position of euro 288 million at December 31, 2018. The Group's average net debt was euro 550 million in H1 2019, down from euro 1,317 million in H1 2018.

The acquisition of Epsilon, closed on July 1, 2019, is mainly funded by (i) the issue on June 5, 2019 of a euro 2.25 billion bond in three tranches, the settlement of which took place on June 13, 2019 and (ii) a medium-term loan established on June 28, 2019 (draw-down effective July 1, 2019) in three tranches (one for $900 million and two for euro 150 million each). It is worth mentioning that the net debt between June 13 and 30, 2019 is not affected by the Eurobond issuance as the proceeds of the bonds were immediately deposited until the payment of the acquisition.

Acquisitions and disposals

On January 31, Publicis Groupe announced the final signature for the disposal of Publicis Health Solutions (PHS) to Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont). PHS, which was part of the Publicis Health solutions hub, is an organization of medical and marketing representatives for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and diagnostic companies. Its brands, which include Touchpoint, PDI, Tardis Medical, PHrequency and CustomPoint Recruiting, offer a full range of services to customers.

On February 7, Publicis Groupe confirmed that on February 6, 2019, it had acquired 82.99% of the capital of Soft Computing, the French leader in Data Marketing, at a price of euro 25 per share, for a total amount of approximately euro 43.4 million. This acquisition was realized with the founding shareholders and their families and follows the lifting of all conditions precedent for the agreements signed on December 19, 2018. The price offered was 66.67% above the December 19, 2018 closing price. Created in 1984 by Eric Fischmeister and Gilles Venturi, Soft Computing is specialized in data and how it is applied to enhance digital marketing and transform the customer experience. With over 400 experts, this market leading company provides its services to the majority of large corporates in the retail, services and financial sectors.

On February 14, Publicis Groupe announced that, following a competitive sale process, conducted with the help of a major bank, the group entities that own Proximedia have entered into exclusive negotiations with Ycor for the sale of all of Proximedia. With operations in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Spain, Proximedia provides digital services to SMEs, small shops and craftsmen for their online presence and promotion. Publicis Groupe completed the disposal in the first half of 2019.

On April 14, 2019 Publicis Groupe announced it has entered into an agreement with Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS) under which Publicis Groupe will acquire Epsilon for a net purchase price of $3.95 billion after tax step-up (total cash consideration of $4.40bn) and build a strategic partnership with Alliance Data remaining business. This acquisition will accelerate the implementation of Publicis' strategy to become the preferred transformation partner for its clients. At the core of Publicis Groupe, Epsilon will strengthen its creative, media and technology activities and accelerate its growth. This transaction is positive for shareholders, with accretion of 12.5% in headline net income per share and 18.3% in free cash flow per share, excluding any transaction-related synergies and based on 2018 proforma numbers. The closing took place on July, 1 and was announced on July 2, 2019.

NOMINATIONS

Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation hub of Publicis Groupe, announced the appointment of John Maeda as Chief Experience Officer. The selection of Maeda, one of the world's creative leaders of computational design the convergence of design and technology signals Publicis Sapient's ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of how businesses create exponential value for their customers and markets. In this role, John joins the Creative Executive Collective of Publicis Groupe whereby creative leadership is multi-faceted and structured to develop the necessary broad palette of creativity for the modern world dynamic creativity brought to life through stories, experiences and innovation.

Publicis Groupe UK appointed Ben Mooge in the newly-created position of Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK. The role reinforces Publicis Groupe's commitment to putting the creative product at the very heart of the business. It recognises creativity's value to clients and talent and its true potential when connected with data and technology.

Publicis Groupe announced two executive leadership infrastructures (namely, Publicis Groupe U.S. ComEx and Publicis Communications U.S. organized into three Zones) that will drive U.S. governance, accelerate the implementation of the Groupe's strategy, and further transform the Groupe's creative offering.

Publicis Groupe U.S. ComEx will be accountable for advancing the Groupe's strategy and driving overall performance and growth for the Groupe and its clients in the company's largest market. The Publicis Groupe U.S. ComEx will be chaired by Arthur Sadoun, Chairman and CEO, Publicis Groupe, and comprised of Tim Jones, CEO, Publicis Media Americas; Bryan Kennedy, CEO, Epsilon; Ros King, EVP, Global Clients, Publicis Groupe; Steve King, COO, Publicis Groupe CEO, Publicis Media; Adrian Sayliss, CFO, Publicis Groupe North America; Carla Serrano, CSO, Publicis Groupe; Liz Taylor, CCO, Publicis Communications US CCO, Leo Burnett Worldwide; and Nigel Vaz, CEO, Publicis Sapient.

Publicis Communications U.S. has been organized into three zones to catalyse transformation and cross-fertilization of the Groupe's creative brand portfolio spanning brands such as Leo Burnett, Saatchi Saatchi, Publicis, BBH and Fallon. The West zone will be led by Andrew Bruce, CEO, Publicis Communications West; the Center zone will be headed up by Andrew Swinand, CEO, Publicis Communications Center; and the East zone will be under the leadership of Jem Ripley who returns to Publicis Groupe as Publicis Communications CEO East. Additionally, Ripley will also lead Publicis Sapient's marketing transformation business and clients in the U.S., which will transit to Publicis Communications. The digital business transformation capability remains within the Publicis Sapient hub.

OUTLOOK

For 2019, we will post a sequential improvement in H2 versus H1 in organic growth. Due to market conditions and continued attrition, we are taking a conservative approach for full year and expect to deliver a broadly stable net revenue on an organic basis. We confirm we will deliver a 30 to 50 basis points increase in our operating margin for the full year, including Epsilon from July and excluding transaction costs. We confirm our objective to grow headline EPS by 5% to 10% in 2019 (excluding BEAT tax and transaction costs, at constant exchange rates).

For 2020, the main structural change is the integration of Epsilon, which will be contributing to our organic growth from July 1, 2020. We expect growth and extension of collaboration on data with our current clients, while benefiting from cross-fertilization between our assets and Epsilon's portfolio of clients. Conversely, we also believe that some of our clients will continue to reduce their spending in traditional areas. We will update our new forecasts taking into account all those moving pieces in the coming months. We will grow our operating margin rate and we can also confirm an increase in headline diluted EPS by 5% to 10% (excluding BEAT tax, at constant exchange rates).

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this document, other than historical information, may constitute forward-looking statements or unaudited financial forecasts. These forward-looking statements and forecasts are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These forward-looking statements and forecasts are presented as at the date of this document and, other than as required by applicable law, Publicis Groupe does not assume any obligation to update them to reflect new information or events or for any other reason. Publicis Groupe urges you carefully to consider the risk factors that may affect its business, as set out in the Registration Documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and which is available on the website of Publicis Groupe (www.publicisgroupe.com), including an unfavorable economic climate, an extremely competitive market sector, the possibility that our clients could seek to terminate their contracts with us at short notice, the fact that a substantial part of the Group's revenue is derived from certain key clients, conflicts of interest between advertisers active in the same sector, the Group's dependence on its directors and employees, laws and regulations which apply to the Group's business, legal action brought against the Group based on allegations that certain of the Group's commercials are deceptive or misleading or that the products of certain clients are defective, the strategy of growing through acquisitions, the depreciation of goodwill and assets listed on the Group's balance sheet, the Group's presence in emerging markets, exposure to liquidity risk, a drop in the Group's credit rating and exposure to the risks of financial markets.

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in marketing, communication, and digital transformation, driven through the alchemy of data, creativity, media and technology, uniquely positioned to deliver personalized experience at scale. Publicis Groupe offers its clients a seamless end-to-end service to address all their marketing and transformation challenges. Publicis Groupe is organized across Solutions hubs: Publicis Communications (Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Saatchi, Leo Burnett, BBH, Marcel, Fallon, MSL, Prodigious), Publicis Media (Starcom, Zenith, Spark Foundry, Performics, Digitas), Publicis Sapient and Publicis Health. Epsilon, the data-driven marketing and tech company and its platform Conversant, is positioned at the center of the group fueling all the group's operations. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs nearly 84,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com Twitter:@PublicisGroupe Facebook LinkedIn YouTube Viva la Difference!

Appendices

Net revenue: organic growth calculation

(million euro) Q1 Q2 6 months Impact of currency

at end June 2018

(million euro) 2018 net revenue 2,082 2,198 4,280 GBP (3) 3 Currency impact (2) 93 72 165 USD (3) 159 2018 net revenue (1) at 2019 exchange rates (a) 2,175 2,270 4,445 Others 3 2018 net revenue before acquisition impact (b) 2,136 2,273 4,409 Total 165 Net revenue from acquisitions (1) (18) (39) (57) 2019 net revenue 2,118 2,234 4,352 Organic growth (b/a) -1.8% +0.1% -0.8% Organic growth excl. PHS (3) -1.6% +0.1% -0.7%

Acquisitions (Optix, Independent Ideas, Ecosys, Domaines Publics, Payer Science, One Digital, The Shed, Kindred, Xebia, IDC Creation, Brilliant, Soft Computing, E2 Media), net of disposals

2. EUR USD 1.130 on average in H1 2019 vs. USD 1.210 on average in H1 2018

EUR GBP 0.873 on average in H1 2019 vs. GBP 0.880 on average in H1 2018

3. Publicis Groupe made effective the disposal of Publicis Health Services in January 2019

New Business: Main wins 6M 2019

PUBLICIS

COMMUNICATIONS

Google (USA), Barclays (UK), Samsung (UK USA), Massage Envy (USA), Cumberland Farms (USA), Nestlé (Australia), RAMS Financial Group (Australia), Health Promotion Board (HPB) (Singapore), Banco Safra (Brazil), Perdigão (Brazil), Distell (South Africa), MillerCoors, Coors Light (USA), Facebook Messenger (USA), Oppo (China), Nesqino (China)

PUBLICIS

MEDIA

Agata Katowice (Poland), Atresmedia (Spain), Credit Agricole (Poland), Driven Brands (USA), E. Wedel (Poland), GreatCall (USA),Grupa Lotos (Poland), Huawei (China), Miele (China), NBC Universal (USA), Purplebricks (USA), Rio Tinto (Australia), Sante A. Kowalski (Poland), Twitter (USA), Buffalo Grill (France),Cancer Council NSW (Australia), Kellogg's (South Africa), Lantmännen Cerealia (Nordics), PKN Orlen (Poland), PPG Coatings (Australia), Ralph Lauren (USA), Varsity College (South Africa)

PUBLICIS SAPIENT

Goldman Sachs (USA), World Fuel Services Corporation (USA), UBS AG (USA), Heathrow Airport (UK), Citigroup Technology (USA), Bacardi-Martini (USA), Neiman Marcus (USA), Government of Abu Dhabi (UAE), Telefonica (Spain)

PUBLICIS

HEALTH

Abbott (USA Canada), Abbvie (USA), Amazon (USA), Boehringer Ingelheim (Global), Bristol-Myers Squibb (France), Roche (Global EMEA), Merck Co. (USA), Novo Nordisk (USA), Sanofi Genzyme (USA), Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA Canada), Alfasigma (USA Canada), Pfizer (Global), Supernus Pharma (USA)

Definitions

Net revenue: Revenue less pass-through costs which comprise amount paid to external suppliers engaged to perform a project and charged directly to clients. Those costs are mainly production media costs and out of pocket expenses.

Organic growth: Change in net revenue excluding the impact of acquisitions, disposals and currencies.

EBITDA: Operating margin before depreciation.

Operating margin: Revenue after personnel costs, other operating expenses (excl. non-current income and expense) and depreciation (excl. amortization of intangibles arising on acquisitions).

Operating margin rate: Operating margin as a percentage of net revenue.

Headline Group Net Income: Net income attributable to the Groupe, after elimination of impairment charges, amortization of intangibles arising from acquisitions, the main capital gains (or losses) on disposals, change in the fair value of financial assets, the impact of US tax reform, the revaluation of earn-out debt and Epsilon transaction costs.

EPS (Earnings per share): Group net income divided by average number of shares, not diluted.

EPS, diluted (Earnings per share, diluted): Group net income divided by average number of shares, diluted.

Headline EPS, diluted (Headline Earnings per share, diluted): Headline group net income, divided by average number of shares, diluted.

Capex: Net acquisitions of tangible and intangible assets, excluding financial investments and other financial assets.

Free Cash Flow before changes in working capital requirements: Net cash flow from operating activities less interests paid received, repayment of lease liabilities related interests and changes in WCR linked to operating activities.

Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities less interests paid received, repayment of lease liabilities related interests.

Net Debt (or financial net debt): Sum of long and short financial debt and associated derivatives, net of treasury and cash equivalents excluding lease liability since 1st January 2018.

Average net debt: Average of monthly net debt at end of each month.

Dividend pay-out: Dividend per share Headline diluted EPS.

Consolidated income statement

(in millions of euros) Notes June 30, 2019 6 months) June 30, 2018 6 months) December 31, 2018 12 months) Net revenue1 4,352 4,280 8,969 Pass-through Revenue 516 445 982 Revenue 4 ,868 4,725 9,951 Personnel expenses Other operating expenses 3 (2,879) (1,104) (2,834) (1,009) (5,747) (2,155) Operating margin before Depreciation Amortization 885 882 2,049 Depreciation and amortization expense (excluding intangibles arising from acquisitions) 4 (273) (265) (526) Operating Margin 612 617 1,523 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 4 (27) (34) (69) Impairment loss 4 (113) (107) (131) Non-current income and expenses 5 17 (18) (20) Operating income 489 458 1,303 Financial expenses Financial income Cost of net financial debt Revaluation of earn-out payments on acquisitions Other financial income and expenses 6 6 6 (52) 67 15 (1) (16) (40) 31 (9) (11) (27) (81) 70 (11) (13) (60) Pre-tax income of consolidated companies 487 411 1,219 Income taxes 7 (136) (109) (285) Net income of consolidated companies 351 302 934 Share of profit of associates 10 (5) 1 (4) Net income 346 303 930 Of which: Net income attributable to non- controlling interests 1 2 11 Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company 345 301 919 Data per-share (in euros) Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company 8 Number of shares 231,745,008 226,898,746 229,231,677 Earnings per share 1.49 1.33 4.01 Number of diluted shares 233,885,720 231,379,546 234,564,382 Diluted earnings per share 1.48 1.30 3.92

1 Net revenue: Revenue less pass-through costs. Those costs are mainly production media costs and out of pocket expenses. As these items that can be passed on to clients are not included in the scope of analysis of transactions, the net revenue indicator is the most appropriate for measuring the Group's operational performance.

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(in millions of euros) June 30, 2019 (6 months) June 30, 2018 (6 months) December 31, 2018 (12 months) Net income for the period (a) 346 303 930 Comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to income statement - Actuarial gains (and losses) on defined benefit plans (45) 14 22 - Deferred taxes on comprehensive income that will not be reclassified to income statement 11 (6) (2) Comprehensive income that may be reclassified to income statement - Remeasurement of hedging instruments (35) 20 6 - Consolidation translation adjustments 48 17 73 Total other comprehensive income (b) (21) 45 99 Total comprehensive income for the period (a) (b) 325 348 1,029 Of which: Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to non-controlling interests 1 2 10 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent company 324 346 1,019

Consolidated balance sheet

(in millions of euros) Notes June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Goodwill, net 9 8,857 8,751 Intangible assets, net 1,107 1,125 Right-of-use assets related to leases 15 1,954 1,732 Property, plant and equipment, net 598 611 Deferred tax assets 162 150 Investments in associates 10 31 62 Other financial assets 11 225 215 Non-current assets 12,934 12,646 Inventories and work in progress 421 367 Trade receivables 8,493 9,115 Assets on contracts 1,087 874 Other current receivables and assets 890 689 Cash and cash equivalents 4,744 3,206 Assets held for sale 0 183 Current assets 15,635 14,434 Total assets 28,569 27,080 Equity and Liabilities Share capital 94 94 Additional paid-in capital and retained earnings, Group share 6,598 6,759 Equity attributable to holders of the parent company 12 6,692 6,853 Non-controlling interests (9) 0 Total equity 6,683 6,853 Long-term borrowings 14 4,122 2,425 Long-term lease liabilities 15 1,994 1,648 Deferred tax liabilities 443 446 Long-term provisions 13 479 384 Non-current liabilities 7,038 4,903 Trade payables 11,300 12,176 Liabilities on contracts 305 284 Short-term borrowings 14 632 449 Short-term lease liabilities 15 322 393 Income taxes payable 331 365 Short-term provisions 13 113 125 Other creditors and current liabilities 1,845 1,432 Liabilities held for sale 0 100 Current liabilities 14,848 15,324 Total equity and liabilities 28,569 27,080

Consolidated statement of cash flows

(in millions of euros) June 30, 2019 (6 months) June 30, 2018 (6 months) December 31, 2018 (12 months) Cash flow from operating activities Net income 346 303 930 Neutralization of non-cash income and expenses: Income taxes 136 109 285 Cost of net financial debt (15) 9 11 Capital losses (gains) on disposal of assets (before tax) (18) 18 20 Depreciation, amortization and impairment loss 413 406 726 Share-based compensation 37 32 63 Other non-cash income and expenses 21 42 76 Share of profit of associates 5 (1) 4 Dividends received from associates 2 2 2 Taxes paid (190) (149) (328) Change in working capital requirements(1) (826) (890) 153 Net cash flows generated by (used in) operating activities (I) (89) (119) 1,942 Cash flow from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (68) (95) (207) Disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 3 9 11 Purchases of investments and other financial assets, net 12 (11) (11) Acquisitions of subsidiaries (117) (91) (260) Disposals of subsidiaries 87 25 19 Net cash flows generated by (used in) investing activities(II) (83) (163) (448) Cash flow from financing activities Dividends paid to holders of the parent company (210) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (8) (5) (10) Proceeds from borrowings 2,257 10 11 Repayment of borrowings (324) (178) (159) Repayment of lease liabilities (184) (175) (374) Interest paid on lease liabilities (30) (29) (58) Financial interest paid (45) (13) (69) Financial interest received 78 32 66 Net purchases of non-controlling interests (35) (17) (21) Net (purchases)/sales of treasury shares and warrant (2) 22 9 Net cash flows generated by (used in) financing activities (III) 1,707 (353) (815) Impact of exchange rate fluctuations (IV) 2 35 133 Change in consolidated cash and cash equivalents (I II III IV) 1,537 (600) 812 Cash and cash equivalents on January 1 3,206 2,407 2,407 Bank overdrafts on January 1 (14) (27) (27) Net cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year (V) 3,192 2,380 2,380 Cash and cash equivalents at closing date 4,744 1,812 3,206 Bank overdrafts at closing date (15) (32) (14) Net cash and cash equivalents at end of the period (VI) 4,729 1,780 3,192 Change in consolidated cash and cash equivalents (VI V) 1,537 (600) 812 Breakdown of change in working capital requirements Change in inventory and work in progress (51) (14) 42 Change in trade receivables and other receivables 390 545 (274) Change in accounts payable, other payables and provisions (1,165) (1,421) 385 Change in working capital requirements (826) (890) 153

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

Number of outstanding shares (in millions of euros) Share capital Additional paid-in capital Reserves and earnings brought forward Translation reserve Fair value reserve Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company Minority interests Total equity 231,240,308 December 31, 2018 94 3,926 2,875 (263) 221 6,853 6,853 Net income 345 345 1 346 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 48 (69) (21) (21) Total comprehensive income for the year 345 48 (69) 324 1 325 Dividends (490) (490) (8) (498) 522,277 Share-based compensation, net of tax 37 37 37 Effect of acquisitions and commitments to buy-out non-controlling interests (30) (30) (2) (32) 180,574 Equity warrant exercise 0 5 5 5 534,301 (Purchases)/sales of treasury shares (7) (7) (7) 232,477,460 June 30, 2019 94 3,931 2,730 (215) 152 6,692 (9) 6,683

Number of outstanding shares (in millions of euros) Share capital Additional paid-in capital Reserves and earnings brought forward Translation reserve Fair value reserve Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent company Minority interests Total equity 226,295,805 December 31, 2017 92 3,680 2,326 (337) 195 5,956 2 5,958 First-time application of IFRS 16 10 10 10 226,295,805 January 1, 2018 92 3,680 2,336 (337) 195 5,966 2 5,968 Net income 301 301 2 303 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 17 28 45 45 Total comprehensive income for the year 301 17 28 346 2 348 4,323,480 Dividends 2 243 (455) (210) (5) (215) 210,612 Share-based compensation, net of tax 32 32 32 Effect of acquisitions and commitments to buy-out non-controlling interests (1) (1) (1) 87,984 Equity warrant exercise 0 3 3 3 498,177 (Purchases)/sales of treasury shares 19 19 19 231,416,058 June 30, 2018 94 3,926 2,232 (320) 223 6,155 (1) 6,154

Earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(in millions of euros, except for share data) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income used for the calculation of earnings per share Group net income A 345 301 Impact of dilutive instruments: Savings in financial expenses related to the conversion

of debt instruments, net of tax Group net income diluted B 345 301 Number of shares used to calculate earnings per share Number of shares at January 1 235,249,801 230,627,725 Shares created over the period 130,156 194,528 Treasury shares to be deducted (average for the period) (3,634,949) (3,923,507) Average number of shares used for the calculation C 231,745,008 226,898,746 Impact of dilutive instruments: Free shares and dilutive stock options(1) 1,728,566 3,936,357 Equity warrants (1) 412,146 544,443 Number of diluted shares D 233,885,720 231,379,546 (in euros) Earnings per share A/C 1.49 1.33 Diluted earnings per share B/D 1.48 1.30

Only stock options and warrants with a dilutive impact, i.e. whose strike price is lower than the average strike price, are included in the calculation. As of June 30, 2019 only warrants not yet exercised at the reporting date had a dilutive impact.

Headline earnings per share (basic and diluted)

(in millions of euros, except for share data) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income used to calculate headline earnings per share(1) Group net income 345 301 Items excluded: Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, net of tax 20 28 Impairment loss (2), net of tax 90 81 Revaluation of earn-out payments 1 11 Main capital gains (losses) on disposal of assets and fair value adjustment of financial assets, net of tax (23) 17 Costs relating to the acquisition of Epsilon, net of taxes 30 Headline Group net income E 463 438 Impact of dilutive instruments: Savings in financial expenses related to the conversion of

debt instruments, net of tax Headline Group net income, diluted F 463 438 Number of shares used to calculate earnings per share Number of shares at January 1 235,249,801 230,627,725 Shares created over the period 130,156 194,528 Treasury shares to be deducted (average for the period) (3,634,949) (3,923,507) Average number of shares used for the calculation C 231,745,008 226,898,746 Impact of dilutive instruments: Free shares and dilutive stock options 1,728,566 3,936,357 Equity warrants 412,146 544,443 Number of diluted shares (in euros) D 233,885,720 231,379,546 Headline earnings per share(1) E/C 2.00 1.93 Headline earnings per share diluted (1) F/D 1.98 1.89

EPS after elimination of impairment losses, amortization of intangibles from acquisitions, the main capital gains and losses on disposal and fair value adjustment of financial assets, revaluation of earn-out payments and costs relating to the acquisition of Epsilon. At June 30, 2019 and 2018, this item mainly comprises impairment losses on right-of-use assets related to leases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190718005609/en/

