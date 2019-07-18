CEO Tom Salvat recognised as Gamechanger of the Year

Concured, the award-winning AI-powered Content Intelligence Platform (CSP), has won the UK Niche Technology Provider Of The Year Award at the annual ACQ5 Global Awards for the second year running. Concured's CEO, Tom Salvat, has been honoured with the Gamechanger of the Year Award, also for the second year in a row, after receiving the highest number of nominations in this category.

Now in its 13th year, ACQ5 Global Awards celebrate achievement, innovation and brilliance, recognising the most outstanding organisations and professionals across the globe. Renowned for their rigorous evaluation process, the awards endorse outstanding work based on criteria such as ability, performance and quality of service.

Commenting on the awards, Concured's CEO, Tom Salvat, said: "At Concured, we continue to empower marketers with the world's first AI-powered Content Marketing Platform which helps deliver an effective and focused strategy and enable brands to create content that drives revenue. We are honoured to receive the UK Niche Technology Provider of the Year Award for the second year running, which is a real testament to the hard work, passion and innovation demonstrated by our growing team."

"The 2019 ACQ5 Global Award winners represent the best of breed in all industry sectors and have earned these honours by standing out in a group of very impressive finalists. Concured's continuous growth, performance and an outstanding level of service set the standard for its market, with CEO Tom Salvat having made a vital contribution to the industry over the past year," commented Jake Robson, Group Editor, ACQ5.

Concured uses the latest advancements in AI to provide marketers at leading agencies and brands like WPP, Nationwide and Autodesk with real-time AI-powered analysis, enabling content marketers to work out which of their content is and isn't working, identifying potential gaps in the market and providing insights on what to create to maximise revenue. The platform is saving businesses a lot of time and money by helping brands to quickly identify which topics they should focus on to engage their audience.

To find out more about ACQ5 Global Awards visit: https://awards.acq5.com/33/

About Concured

Trusted by the world's leading brands, Concured is an AI-powered Content Intelligence Platform that guides the ultimate strategy to help beat competitors, save hours, harmonise teams and prove ROI.

Concured provides a SaaS platform that enables content marketers to audit, research, plan, distribute and track the performance of content like never before.

About ACQ5 Global Awards

Since 2006, the ACQ5 Global Awards have been celebrating achievement, innovation and brilliance in their annual awards. ACQ5 boasts a legitimately independent nomination process, and most importantly, the award winners are chosen by the industry itself.

Every year, ACQ5 Global Awards recognise industry leaders, eminent individuals, exemplary teams and distinguished firms, which represent the benchmark of achievement and best practice in a variety of fields.

