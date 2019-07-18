End Zone Athletics Serves 100,000th Customer

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2019 / End Zone Athletics - a Texas company that connects high school sports programs with local sponsors - completed an order for their 100,000 customer earlier this month, according to a company spokesperson.

Founded in 2003, End Zone Athletics provides high school sports teams with locally-sponsored promotional items like t-shirts, banners, rally towels and merchandise. End Zone Athletics finds community small businesses looking to equip teams in need, and supplies high-quality products for the school to use throughout the year.

Matt Johanson, Operations Manager at End Zone Athletics, sees the 100,000 customer threshold as an important milestone. "It really puts into perspective how far we've come," said Johanson. "From starting nearly two decades ago with a handful of employees, to now reaching this number is really a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone on the End Zone Athletics team."

The company now features over 100 employees and serves sports teams and businesses across the United States.

About End Zone Athletics

End Zone Athletics connects high school sports programs in need of spirit or fundraising items with the businesses in their local community. Promoting a "win-win for both parties," teams receive free items like uniforms, t-shirts, megaphones and rally towels, and the business (usually local mom-and-pop shops) get to share their brand with the passionate folks in their town.

