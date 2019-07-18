

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $13.19 billion, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $8.87 billion, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Microsoft Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $10.62 billion or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $33.72 billion from $30.09 billion last year.



Microsoft Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $10.62 Bln. vs. $8.77 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.21 -Revenue (Q4): $33.72 Bln vs. $30.09 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX