

MCLEAN (dpa-AFX) - Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) announced earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.63 billion, or $3.24 per share. This compares with $1.91 billion, or $3.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Capital One Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.91 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.24 vs. $3.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.86



